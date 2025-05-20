Carney maintains support for Ukraine in first meeting with Zelenskyy

On May 17, Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and affirmed Canada's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, reported the Epoch Times.

"The Canadian people stand in steadfast and unwavering support of your leadership of the people of Ukraine," Carney told Zelenskyy in Rome, one day prior to Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass.

"We admire what you're doing," he said. "We admire your commitment to peace, as you've demonstrated again this week, and we underscore that there can be no peace without the full support and participation in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Canada's support and hoped for successful peace talks with Russia. Ukraine and Russia recently entered ceasefire negotiations, though the conversations did not produce a significant breakthrough.

Officials met in Istanbul on Friday to discuss a possible prisoner exchange.

"We have to [put more] pressure on Russia and Putin to make this as quick as possible. And, of course, unconditional ceasefire is very, very important," Zelenskyy said.

Canada will host Ukraine's leader in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June.

Without voter consent, outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau undermined potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks in February, countering efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau told reporters February 20 that his countrymen "will always stand in defence of Ukraine," with one cabinet minister suggesting a post-war deployment.

However, Canadians have questioned the value of their $19.5 billion aid to Ukraine, with internal polling indicating only 32% support further assistance.

President Trump proposed an arrangement for continued aid in exchange for access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. The war-torn country rejected Trump's ultimatum amid tense negotiations.

At the time, Trudeau said that Ukraine cannot be excluded from peace talks initiated by the Trump administration. "It's a fundamental principle for Canada, and for the vast majority of our allies, that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."