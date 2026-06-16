Carney preaches 'new world order' in Ireland

Mark Carney was in Ireland this week, preaching about Canada's place in a new world order and deepening ties with Europe.

Hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle had plenty to say about Carney's ambitions on Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

Carney told his Irish audience that Canada is “the most non-European of European countries” and announced it had become the first non-European member of the EU's SAFE mechanism for defence procurement — on top of 56 critical minerals partnerships established primarily across Europe.

“No Canadian voted for any of this,” Tamara said. “He didn't win a majority government to make these calls.”

Lise pointed out the geographic absurdity of Canada-EU relations.

“We have a vast defence market and country available to us that we've partnered with since the beginning of Canada as a country,” she said, “and that's the United States.”

Instead, Carney is pivoting toward a Europe dealing with its own mass immigration crisis, financial instability, and social disorder — while Canada's trade relationship with the U.S. continues to deteriorate.

Lise noted one silver lining: “Whenever Mark Carney goes in front of the cameras, the Americans are also listening,” she said. “If you don't think they are alarmed at Canada getting into bed with China, you are drastically mistaken.”

Carney also took part in a photo op that saw him planting a tree, with the PM shovelling a token amount of soil into a pre-dug hole.

“That's probably the most physical labour he's ever done in his whole life,” Lise joked, adding it was a “performative, vapid, pointless” display.

The Canadian leader also described how Canada is a mosaic rather than a melting pot, made of distinct pieces stitched together rather than blended like the U.S.

Lise pushed back sharply on the notion.

“Canada was founded on the supremacy of God and the rule of law,” she said.

“When it comes to running a country, I don't think a mosaic is going to work very well,” remarked Tamara. “Social cohesion doesn't come from a mosaic. It comes from a melting pot.”

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.