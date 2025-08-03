Carney rewards terrorism with pledge to recognize Palestinian state

Mark Carney, as a minority government prime minister, unilaterally announced in September that Canada would recognize the state of Palestine—without tabling a plan to free Gaza from Hamas. This raises questions about Canada's authority to create countries and the practical implications of such a move.

On Thursday, Carney said the traditional approach of negotiated settlement between Israel and Palestine is "no longer tenable," implying Israel's wishes could be ignored.

He cited the "intolerable" human suffering in Gaza as a reason for his decision, yet it's unclear how announcing a new country without on-the-ground changes will stop violence. In fact, such announcements have led Hamas to cease negotiations, as they perceive they've achieved their goals.

Carney also stated preconditions for Palestinian statehood: Hamas must release hostages, disarm, and not be involved in future governance. However, Hamas and PLO leader Mahmoud Abbas have never accepted these conditions, rendering Carney's plan unrealistic.

Furthermore, Carney's assertion that "lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state and one that recognizes Israel's inalienable right to security and peace" is contradicted by his stance that Israel effectively cannot defend itself against terrorist groups.

The practicalities of a Palestinian state are also complex.

The West Bank and Gaza are geographically separate. Historically, neither was called "Palestine" when under Egyptian or Jordanian control. The idea of a distinct Palestinian identity emerged only after Israel took control in 1967.

Ezra notes that Carney's plan relies on Mahmoud Abbas committing to elections, which he has not done, and Hamas disarming, which is highly unlikely.

Hamas even thanked Canada's Liberal government for breaking ranks with Western democracies and for funding UNRWA, which is seen as a front for Hamas.

Canada's questionable role in the conflict, lacking regional strength, is highlighted by Carney's pledge to "create Palestine out of Israel," viewed as foreign meddling.

Ezra questions Canada's right to "create" other countries and the double standard if other nations were to fund separatist movements within Canada, such as Quebec or Western separatists.