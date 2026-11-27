On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini went through Prime Minister Mark Carney's budget implementation bill and what it means for the Alto high-speed rail project.

Sheila said the 700-page bill allows Alto to take the land under a farm for tunnels, limit what owners can build on top, and switch off neighbours' right to raise safety objections. It also lets inspectors come onto farms, with large fines for anyone who objects, she said.

Tamara said the Liberals have changed several laws to fast-track a project she called a white elephant, pointing to cost overruns on California's high-speed rail and Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown.

Transport Minister MacKinnon called Alto a nation-building project that will be "the spinal cord of mobility in the corridor between Quebec City and Toronto" for close to 50 per cent of Canadians.

Tamara said the corridor would be 60 metres wide with 10-foot fences, much of it through the Canadian Shield. Alto has put the cost at $60 billion to $90 billion, but she said the parliamentary budget officer puts it at $113 billion or more.

She also noted that SNC-Lavalin, now AtkinsRéalis, is part of the Cadence consortium behind the project, and that Via Rail ran its trains on time only about 30 per cent of the time last year.

"Let's fix the problems that are already there before we just build this monstrosity that's doomed to fail," she said.