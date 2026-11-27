On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini looked at what Canada's immigration levels mean for a health care system that is already leaving patients to die waiting.

On Wednesday, the Liberals voted down a Conservative motion to put their own proposed immigration cuts before the House of Commons. Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner said afterward that "every Liberal MP just voted for record immigration levels next year, while Canadians can't find work, and families wait months for access to diagnostic imaging."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for scrapping the temporary foreign worker program. "Bring the numbers down. Ensure that everybody has a doctor, a job and a home," he said.

Sheila said the Liberals' promised cuts are "all smoke and mirrors," pointing to new routes to permanent residency.

She cited SecondStreet.org, whose latest report found nearly 30,000 people died on a waiting list in one year and nearly 130,000 since 2018. The think tank has also found that taxpayers covered about half a billion dollars in unpaid hospital bills for non-residents over five years, she said.

Tamara raised the case of a 48-year-old B.C. woman who arrived at her local emergency department minutes after it closed at 5 p.m. According to a Global News report the hosts cited, paramedics worked on her for 45 minutes on the sidewalk outside the hospital but could not save her.

"This is David Eby's health care system," Sheila said, calling on Lorne Doerkson to fix it.

Poilievre said 28,000 Canadians died on a waiting list while six million go without a doctor and emergency room waits run to 12 hours. Sheila said his numbers were, if anything, low.