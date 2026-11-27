The Department of National Defence has agreed to pay the Conference of Defence Associations Institute $50,000 for a youth program built around a "social media literacy campaign" that translates the government's defence policy for "Generation Alpha", Rebel News can reveal. The cohort was born from about 2010 onward, and the grant is one of four awards worth $900,000 that the department signed with the Ottawa think tank in a single quarter.

The awards appear in National Defence's proactive disclosure of grants and contributions for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, and on the department's funding results page for its Mobilizing Insights in Defence and Security (MINDS) program.

"This project consists of a youth engagement initiative targeting Generation Alpha and early Generation Z to increase young Canadians' exposure to defence and national security issues. The program includes a social media literacy campaign translating complex defence policies, including Our North, Strong and Free, into accessible content, as well as a Student Ambassador Program supporting campus-based defence and security events organized by students in collaboration with faculty members," the disclosure says of the youth grant, which starts July 27, 2026.

Our North, Strong and Free is the defence policy update released April 8, 2024, which the CDA Institute called the measures "positive steps forward" at the time.

A second $50,000 grant, also starting July 27, went to the institute's "5th Montreal Climate Security Summit". "This project consists of an international summit in Montreal examining climate-smart defence investments and their implications for Canada's national security and defence readiness," the disclosure states.

National Defence hands $149,456 to three foreign think tanks, one listing China's EU mission as funder National Defence’s newest grants disclosure lists $149,456 for three foreign think tanks, including a Brussels group whose published 2025 funders include the Mission of China to the EU.

The institute's website says the summit ran October 15 and 16, 2026, under the theme "Resilient Defence: Climate-Smart Investments on the Road to 5%"; MINDS also paid $50,000 toward it in 2023-24.

A third $50,000 grant funds a Vancouver workshop on defence industry. The largest award is a $750,000 contribution running from September 13, 2026, to March 31, 2029, for a "Collaborative Network" called CITADELLE, which "aims to study Canada's security and threat environment and improve Canadian defence literacy."

The dataset lists 38 MINDS awards starting between June 6 and September 17, 2026, worth $3.78 million.