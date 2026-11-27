Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told the House of Commons that a nurse who helped treat burned soldiers after the CFB Wainwright fire is losing her contract with a military supplier because she spoke to her local MP.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini played the clip. Poilievre, who represents Battle River—Crowfoot, said he met the nurse, Maureen, on the base with the base commander's permission in the days after the fire.

The October 17 fire killed four soldiers and injured 39. Maureen is a registered nurse and a decorated veteran who works at the Wainwright hospital and as a contract nurse on the base through Calian Health, Poilievre said. He said the picture she painted of that night was "nothing short of hell on earth," with a small community hospital suddenly overwhelmed by dozens of burned soldiers.

After their meeting, Poilievre said, Maureen was hit with a baseless complaint. He said her boss told her she would be put under the microscope by the contractor's legal department if her contract was not already ending, and that other work she expected has vanished. It appears she is losing her work at the base "because she met with her local MP," he said.

Poilievre's account is his own, and the clip includes no response from Calian.

Sheila and Tamara said Rebel News has covered stories like this for years, and that it is striking to hear one raised in the House. They called it Communist China stuff and said Calian should never be a federal contractor again.

They also said employment lawyer Kathryn Marshall has offered to represent Maureen for free. "Go, Maureen," one of them said.