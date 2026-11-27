On Nov. 21, Rebel News wrapped up Rebel News LIVE! 2026 in Whitby, Ontario, the final of three stops this year after sold-out events in Calgary and Vancouver.

Rebel News LIVE! gives our viewers the opportunity to meet the Rebel News team in person for a full day of speeches, panel discussions and Q&A sessions featuring some of their favourite Rebels, including Ezra Levant, David Menzies, Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie, alongside special guests.

But viewers and speakers weren't the only ones in the room. Sponsors and exhibitors, including independent businesses, grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and authors, were there too, connecting with like-minded Canadians and showcasing their work. We went from booth to booth to introduce our viewers to some of the people who helped make the day possible.

Among them was the National Firearms Association, which has advocated for the rights of Canadian firearms owners since 1978, and Campaign Life Coalition, a national organization advocating for pro-life causes, parental rights and traditional family values.

Silver Birch Legal Services celebrated its official launch at the event. Founded by a former music teacher turned licensed paralegal, the practice focuses in part on helping educators navigate legal challenges in their profession.

Canadian Students for Free Speech and Unify Action discussed their efforts to encourage open dialogue, political engagement and the exchange of ideas on Canadian university and college campuses.

Independent authors Maret Jaks and John Goddard showcased their books, tackling subjects ranging from corporate influence over Western democracies to an underreported violent crime in Mississauga.

Shen Yun Performing Arts was also represented, promoting its showcase of traditional Chinese culture before communism through classical dance and live orchestral music.

Other sponsors and partners included The Democracy Fund and Z-Stack.

Watch the full report to meet the people behind the booths, learn more about their work and find out how you can support them.