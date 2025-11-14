Carney says projects referred to Major Projects Office are not ‘approved’

After no Indigenous-led projects were approved in the first round of referrals to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s newly established bureaucracy, a second set of projects has now been submitted for review.

The Major Projects Office (MPO) has received this new batch, which includes several initiatives with Indigenous support, ownership, or involvement — notably the Ksi Lisims LNG project in British Columbia.

Other projects slated for fast-track approval include the Crawford nickel mine in Ontario, the North Coast Transmission Line (which will supply power to projects such as Ksi Lisims LNG), the Iqaluit hydroelectric project in Nunavut, the Nouveau Monde graphite mine in Quebec, and the Sisson tungsten mine in New Brunswick.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced $56 billion in new investment for projects in Terrace, B.C., which all involve Indigenous ownership or revenue-sharing, aligning with the Liberals' reconciliation goals.

This is a centrally-planned economy.



Behind closed doors the govt chooses which companies are allowed to operate, in what manner, and how much they have to pay to various interests for the privilege.



Not surprising from the long-time trustee of the World Economic Forum. https://t.co/EGY94Lyt3y — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 14, 2025

Bill C-5, The Free Trade and Labour Mobility Act, created the MPO and an Indigenous advisory council. The council advises the MPO and integrates the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into project decisions. Cabinet can fast-track projects deemed “in the national interest,” but referral to the MPO does not equal approval.

Prime Minister Carney confirmed that on September 11, five initial projects were referred, including the Red Chris copper mine in B.C., McIlvenna Bay copper mine in Saskatchewan, the expanded LNG Canada plant in Kitimat, B.C., the expanded Port of Montréal, and the prototype Darlington Nuclear SMR in Bowmanville, Ontario.

These projects were already far along in regulatory processes, and none have yet received “national interest” designation, which could exempt them from environmental laws such as the Fisheries Act or the Species at Risk Act.

Carney once again claims Canada is becoming an "energy superpower", boasting of incentivizing the "lowest carbon" LNG facilities in the world. pic.twitter.com/BSAvSpaQcc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 14, 2025

Carney defended the Ksi Lisims LNG project, highlighting financing for Indigenous equity ownership. He emphasized that MPO referrals set conditions but require sign-off from First Nations and other stakeholders.

Over the summer, Carney met with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit leaders after criticism over the lack of consultation during Bill C-5’s passage. This helped ease tensions, as some chiefs had warned they would protest against unconsented projects.

Despite Carney's assurance of a “highly, highly likely” pipeline, Radio-Canada confirmed in September that no pipeline project is currently under consideration.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has pushed for a pipeline from the oil sands to northern B.C., arguing it is economically viable with carbon capture and urging the federal government to lift production caps, amend the Impact Assessment Act, and end the northern B.C. tanker ban.