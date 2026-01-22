Carney snaps back at Trump: 'Canada Doesn't live because of the U.S.'

After arriving back in Canada from his overseas travel, which included a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Mark Carney in a took the opportunity to respond to Donald Trump’s reminder that “Canada lives because of the U.S.”

On Tuesday, Carney addressed world leaders in Davos, a day ahead of the U.S. president's own speech at the summit, where he presented his vision of a “New World Order” and discussed a strategy for bringing Canada closer to China amid a global trade war and appeared to denounce America’s geopolitical strategy.

“Today, I'll talk about the rupture in the world order, the end of a nice story and the beginning of a brutal reality where geopolitics among the great powers is not subject to any constraints,” the prime minister told the audience.

“But I also submit to you that other countries, particularly middle powers like Canada, are not powerless. They have the capacity to build a new order that embodies our values, like respect for human rights, sustainable development, solidarity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”

Following on Wednesday, President Trump, during his address to the WEF, pushed back on Carney’s comments and his position on Canada.

“Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful but they're not,” Trump said. “I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. But they should be grateful to us. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, next time you make your statements.”

During a cabinet retreat in Quebec City on Thursday, the PM fired back at Trump's remarks.

“Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in the economy, in security, and in rich cultural exchange,” Carney stated. “But Canada doesn’t live because of the United States,” a statement that was followed by applause from those in the room.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick unloaded on the Canadian leader during an interview with Bloomberg in Davos.

“They have the second-best deal in the world, and all I gotta do is listen to this guy whine and complain?” said Lutnick. The commerce secretary was also dismissive of the idea Canada could swap the U.S. for China as its key trading partner.

Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick rips into Carney's speech to the WEF in Davos, following the PM's comments about strengthening ties with China and a "new world order."



“Right, you want to be like the rest of the world,” he began. “You don't want to be this favoured neighbour because you've taken it so for granted that you're willing to come to Davos and say there're two hegemonic powers in the world, and we're going to decide which one we're going to work with.”

Calling Carney's motivations “political” in nature, Lutnick said the prime minister was likely posturing for a future re-election campaign.