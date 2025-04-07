Carney snubs independent media at Scarborough campaign event

That was quite the spectacle at the Metropolitan Centre in east end Toronto last Friday. Mark Carney was staging another rally. As for attendance? Unknown. Par for the course, independent media could not gain access to the venue (although according to the website, maximum capacity is 1,000.)

'Carney Mania' takes place at the rally here in Scarborough, Ontario. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/08iJJvkrIH — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 4, 2025

It seems so odd that our unelected prime minister deems independent journalists to be media not grata. After all, last January in Davos, Carney, when interviewed by Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant, said he supported press freedom.

This was on the heels of Rebel News reporter David Menzies being assaulted and falsely arrested by RCMP officer Greg “Uncle Fester” Dumouchel (we still don’t know if Fester was acting on his own accord or following orders from Chrystia Freeland.)

Mark Carney condemns David Menzies arrest, says Canada needs to be energy superpower



The former central bank governor and potential next Liberal leader told Rebel News that Canada needs to embrace its energy sector, and said the Jan. 8 arrest of reporter David Menzies was… pic.twitter.com/8MUowKcg8m — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2024

But back to Carney – what a difference a year makes! That’s because the globalist/elitist now uses those very same RCMP henchmen to threaten independent journalists with trespassing if they do not vamoose ASAP.

And on Friday, Carney truly outdid himself in terms of censorship. Which is to say, we didn’t even attempt to enter the Metropolitan Centre; it would be pointless to try to get past the gatekeepers. So it was that Plan B was interviewing Carney supporters lined up in the parking lot outside the venue.

The interviews were consensual and civil, yet this proved to be intolerable for Team Carney. Security guards, with backup provided by the Toronto Police Service, told us and other independent journalists that we had to leave the parking lot or – you guessed it – be charged with trespassing. A security guard told us he wasn’t given the reason why we had to leave, just that we were deemed to be “undesirable.” Nice.

So it was that we conducted our interviews on the sidewalk. Thankfully, public space is still a free press zone in Canada – well, at least for now.

But it’s so downright disturbing. Carney acts like a banana republic dictator – even though he’s never been elected (then again, dictators are often unelected, too.)

HAPPENING NOW: @For_Canada's message on the billboard truck exposing Mark Carney's China & Net Zero connections outside of his rally here in Scarborough, Ontario. Updates to follow @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/nlKEIQTZ8U — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 4, 2025

Certainly what he said in Davos last year regarding press freedom was yet another lie. No surprise there given that Carney seems to be a serial liar these days – not to mention a plagiarist.

And for those who cherish freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, Carney’s belligerent attitude is surely a cause for concern. Especially given that rumours abound that Carney would try to ban X should he form the next government.

Postscript: in the department of perverse irony, we should note that last Friday was National Hug a Newsperson Day…