Carney supporters don't mind his apparent China ties at Hamilton rally

Do you recall the band China Crisis from yester-decade? (Our favourite song: “Working with Fire and Steel.”)

We reflect on the name of this band because these days Mark Carney has a China crisis of his own making it would seem. And it would appear that our unelected prime minister is not working with fire these days; rather, he’s playing with fire.

Where do we begin?

For starters, Canada’s electoral interference watchdog recently stated that the Chinese government is behind recent campaigns on China’s largest social media network to influence opinion – in a positive sense – regarding Carney.

According to the National Post, on March 10 and March 25, Youli-Youmian, the most popular news account on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, shared posts about Carney that cast him in a generally positive light.

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid and @TamaraUgo react to Canada's election monitoring task force warning that social media app WeChat's most prominent news account is running an information operation backing Liberal Leader Mark Carney.https://t.co/SpFFhE0FXN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2025

Both posts on the Youli-Youmian account soon caught fire at a suspiciously fast pace, garnering between 85,000 and 130,000 interactions and an estimated 1 to 3 million views.

Indeed, the posts got so much attention so quickly on the Chinese platform that they caught the eye of Canada’s Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force. SITE discovered that the Youli-Youmian posts were part of an information campaign by the People’s Republic of China.

Here we go again…

Then there’s Carney’s extensive business dealings with China when he was in the private sector. This includes meetings with senior Chinese officials – and even President Xi Jinping – to promote trade.

As well, when Carney was chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, he secured a $276-million loan from the state-controlled Bank of China.

And it was also nothing short of astonishing to see Carney initially vigorously defend the Liberal candidate for Markham Unionville, Paul Chiang, who stated that his Conservative opponent should be kidnapped and delivered to the Chinese consulate in Toronto so that a bounty could be claimed.

Mark Carney expresses his support for Liberal MP Paul Chiang after he suggested Conservative candidate Joe Tang be brought to the Chinese consulate for a bounty.



"This is a person of integrity", Carney claims. pic.twitter.com/Cb7XSPiH95 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 31, 2025

Chiang was eventually replaced by Peter Yuen. Shockers: turns out that Yuen, according to a recent Globe and Mail article, is linked to pro-Beijing groups and events.

Oddly, while Carney likes wrap himself in the Canadian flag and reimagine himself as a version of Captain Canuck, in reality, he comes across as an international man of mystery.

In addition to the various China connections, Carney supported Brookfield Asset Management’s head office move from Toronto to New York when he was Brookfield’s chair last year.

His businesses are registered in Bermuda, presumably for tax reasons. He holds three passports. And nobody seems to know where Carney paid his taxes last year – or if he has a Canadian residence (and if so, how long has he lived there?)

Incredibly, the Liberal supporters Rebel News happened upon outside the Bridgeworks were completely fine with Carney’s questionable CV. (Par for the course, Rebel News and other independent media were not permitted entry into the venue under threat of trespass. Was it really only 16 months ago that Carney claimed to be an advocate for press freedom? But never mind…)

And we ponder what these supporters would say if it were Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre who was linked to China in such a fashion?

Yet again, the double standard was on full display.

Of note, we must point to the opening lyrics of “Working with Fire and Steel” by China Crisis:

I could never keep a beat

Too busy in my paradise

Put a crocodile in high office

And something out of place inside

Wow… was China Crisis predicting the future of Canadian politics when this song was first recorded in 1983? Kind of looks that way to us. Especially the “crocodile in high office” part…