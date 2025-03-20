Carney to dissolve Parliament and call an election

Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney is set to meet with Governor General Mary Simon this weekend to request the dissolution of Parliament and call for a federal election.

Voting is expected to take place on either April 28 or May 5 according to sources cited by the Canadian state broadcaster, with the campaign slated to last between 36 and 50 days.

Carney’s trip to Rideau Hall to meet with Simon will come just a day before MPs were scheduled to return after Parliament’s prorogation by former prime minister Justin Trudeau on January 6.

💥BREAKING: PM Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader but will continue as Prime Minister.



He has prorogued Parliament until the leadership race is concluded. pic.twitter.com/guASQL8I6f — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 6, 2025

Globalist "golden boy" Mark Carney was handpicked by the Liberal cabinet and party members earlier this month, despite never being elected by the Canadian public.

Though largely unseen, Carney has been the driving force behind many of the policies that shaped the Trudeau government over the last five years — from lockdowns and tax hikes to reckless spending and electric vehicle mandates.

The Carney Files: Exposing the new globalist golden boy, Mark Carney



From his connections to Epstein associates, his role at Brookfield Asset Management, and the World Economic Forum, Canadians have a lot to learn about globalist golden boy, Mark Carney.



The fix is in. Canada’s… pic.twitter.com/IpZhyxyZgB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 12, 2025

As Canada faces a growing tariff war and uncertain economic times, Carney, who previously held top banking positions, presents himself as the solution.

Yet, his history with international banking and undisclosed conflicts of interest bring his ability to govern without outside influence into question.

Mark Carney dismisses questions from reporters who ask about potential conflicts of interest he might have, telling CBC's Rosemary Barton she is acting with "ill-will" and that her "line of questioning is trying to invent new rules." pic.twitter.com/lHK6OL8YzZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

While Carney continues to evade questions about his substantial wealth and financial conflicts, including his use of a blind trust to manage his assets, Canadians deserve a leader with a clear mandate and transparency — two qualities that may be compromised under Carney's current political trajectory.