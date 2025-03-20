Carney to dissolve Parliament and call an election

Canadians are stuck living under a leader selected by party insiders rather than the electorate, and while Carney presents himself as the solution to Canada's economic challenges, his ties to global banking and undisclosed financial conflicts compromise his ability to govern transparently.

Tamara Ugolini
Justin Tang / The Canadian Press via AP

Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney is set to meet with Governor General Mary Simon this weekend to request the dissolution of Parliament and call for a federal election.

Voting is expected to take place on either April 28 or May 5 according to sources cited by the Canadian state broadcaster, with the campaign slated to last between 36 and 50 days.

Carney’s trip to Rideau Hall to meet with Simon will come just a day before MPs were scheduled to return after Parliament’s prorogation by former prime minister Justin Trudeau on January 6.

Globalist "golden boy" Mark Carney was handpicked by the Liberal cabinet and party members earlier this month, despite never being elected by the Canadian public.

Though largely unseen, Carney has been the driving force behind many of the policies that shaped the Trudeau government over the last five years — from lockdowns and tax hikes to reckless spending and electric vehicle mandates.

As Canada faces a growing tariff war and uncertain economic times, Carney, who previously held top banking positions, presents himself as the solution.

Yet, his history with international banking and undisclosed conflicts of interest bring his ability to govern without outside influence into question.

While Carney continues to evade questions about his substantial wealth and financial conflicts, including his use of a blind trust to manage his assets, Canadians deserve a leader with a clear mandate and transparency — two qualities that may be compromised under Carney's current political trajectory.

