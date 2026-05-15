Carney uses three planes for European tour

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s March trip to Europe required not one, not two, but three separate government aircraft, including multiple empty flights, according to newly released records from the Department of National Defence.

The records were released in response to Order Paper Question Q-977, asked by Conservative MP Eric Melillo.

The flight logs show Carney travelled aboard an Airbus CC-330, a Hercules CC-130J, and a Challenger jet during the March 2026 trip to Norway, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Portugal.

One of the most glaring details in the disclosure is that a Royal Canadian Air Force Challenger jet was flown empty from Ottawa to Oslo, then onward to London, simply so it would be available for Carney’s later travel across Europe.

According to the Defence Department, the Challenger “flew without passengers from Ottawa, Canada to Oslo, Norway and onward to London, United Kingdom” before eventually being used to fly Carney from London to Paris, then Rome, and finally back to Ottawa via Portugal.

Meanwhile, a Hercules military transport aircraft based in Prestwick, Scotland was also flown empty into Norway for what critics are calling a taxpayer-funded photo op.

The records show the Hercules carried only crew members on its flights from Prestwick to Oslo and back again. The aircraft was then used to shuttle Carney and a large delegation from Oslo to Bardufoss, Norway for a military-related appearance because the local runway could not accommodate the larger Airbus.

Fuel costs for the Hercules alone totalled more than $42,000 for the Norway legs of the trip, though the Defence Department notes some invoices have not yet been finalized.

The passenger manifests also reveal the size of the travelling entourage, including cabinet ministers, communications staff, policy advisors, photographers, videographers, media personnel, security, air marshals, and bureaucrats.

The Airbus CC-330 transported Carney and staff from Ottawa to Yellowknife, onward to Oslo, and later to London. But after Carney stayed behind in Europe, the aircraft returned to Ottawa carrying only staff and media.

The Defence Department defended the travel arrangements by citing “long-standing government policy” requiring the prime minister to use government aircraft for security reasons.