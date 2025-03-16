Let's not kid ourselves—Carney was never going to include Alberta in his cabinet

Justin Trudeau is officially gone, with Mark Carney officially sworn in as prime minister at Rideau Hall.

Yet, Parliament has not been recalled. It's still prorogued until March 24. Worse yet, Carney has no popular support—he has no legal mandate.

In addition, there are no Alberta MPs in cabinet. "Which is odd because Mark Carney keeps telling us that he's from Alberta," said Sheila Gunn Reid, the chief reporter. "I didn't even know that until he started running to be the leader of the country."

Prime Minister Carney is effectively a stranger, with no riding to call home. He remains without a seat in the House of Commons—where he runs is anyone's guess at this point.

"There's no point pretending anymore," said Gunn Reid, on the potential of Carney running in Alberta.

At least Chrystia Freeland is no longer the finance minister, nor is Guilbeault the anti-pipeline czar.