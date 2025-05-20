Carney's housing plan will only make things worse

Last week, new Housing Minister Gregor Robertson said housing prices in Canada shouldn't go down. Instead, the former Vancouver mayor, who oversaw a housing crisis in that city, said it was a matter of increasing supply.

Prime Minster Mark Carney was asked about Roberton's remarks on Tuesday, evading the question and pointing to “significant savings” buyers will receive under his new plan.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Carney's contradiction with his newly appointed minister's public comments.

“He keeps talking about how we need to get these weird regulations out of homebuilding,” Sheila said, noting the federal government announced a green-building strategy in January 2025 — “that makes everything more expensive, by the way,” she added. “He's not talking about this stuff.”

The $50,000 savings on a $1 million home touted by Carney was a “pittance,” Lise said. “Then, he talks about halving the development charges,” she continued.

“Development charges typically happen on a municipal level, so Canada, are we ready for the federal government to overreach into our municipalities and start developing all of the policies that the municipalities must past in order to halve the development,” Lise cautioned. “What happens is, you trade your autonomy for the overarching views of the federal government.”

Municipalities are a “creation of provincial governments,” noted Sheila.

“If the federal government is going to start dealing with municipalities, they're also picking a big fight with Alberta because Trudeau tried to do this.”