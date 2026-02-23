Cartel violence leaves thousands of Canadians stranded in Mexican tourist hotspot

Thousands of Canadians are currently stranded in Mexico after chaos erupted following the killing of cartel boss Nemesio "El Mencho" Cervantes by Mexican authorities on Sunday.

El Mencho — the leader of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel — was fatally wounded in a firefight with military commandos and succumbed to his gunshot wounds while being transported by air to Mexico City.

His death triggered immediate, widespread chaos across at least 20 Mexican states, including highway blockades with burning vehicles and attacks on businesses by members of the 'New Generation Cartel.'

Footage circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising across Puerto Vallarta as the cartel displayed a violent show of force.

Puerto Vallarta is a war-zone, many Canadians and tourists are trapped in their resorts and villas as CJNG cartel and security forces battle on the streets. pic.twitter.com/kLqNwjCjiZ — Toronto Crime Watch (@CrimewatchTO) February 22, 2026

Since a shelter-in-place order was issued in the city by the state's governor on Sunday, thousands of Canadians have been stranded in hotels in Jalisco state as the Mexican military attempts to regain control of the streets.

Global Affairs Canada estimates that roughly 19,000 Canadians are in Mexico right now, with approximately 5,000 of them in Jalisco state. Porter Airlines, Air Canada, Air Transat, and WestJet have all cancelled or diverted flights heading to the Jalisco state area.

A video shared on X by journalist Dan Dicks shows dozens of people waiting in a line to speak with the concierge of a hotel after flights out of Puerto Vallarta International Airport were cancelled due to the unrest and violence.

Trying to leave is a nightmare dozens of flights are canceled. The backlog is massive, and I am currently stranded with no word on when I may be able to return home. pic.twitter.com/FYtvrQBg7a — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) February 23, 2026

NDP MP Heather McPherson has been facing backlash after a post on X that appeared to focus on Canadians in the "2SLGBTQIA+ community" who are stranded in Puerto Vallarta.

Many Canadians, especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, are in Puerto Vallarta, where violence has quickly escalated. A shelter-in-place order is in effect.



Please stay vigilant and consult the Government of Canada travel advisories for Mexico: https://t.co/3OYCPgpZ7k — Heather McPherson (@HMcPhersonNDP) February 22, 2026

U.S. Senator from Ohio, Bernie Moreno, shared a message on X today warning about reports of cartel members "hunting down" American citizens, noting that swift and decisive retribution will follow if any Americans are harmed.

There are troubling reports coming out of Puerta Vallarta and other parts of Mexico that narco-terrorists are hunting down American citizens. The drug cartels should be aware that if any American citizen is harmed in Mexico there will be a violent and terminal retribution from… — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) February 23, 2026

Mexico's security minister, Omar Garcia Harfuch, announced that at least 25 members of the country's National Guard have been killed in the violence following El Mencho's death. He added that 30 members of El Mencho's cartel were also killed.

The situation remains volatile in Puerto Vallarta and the surrounding areas of Jalisco state, such as Guadalajara, with Mexican authorities working to restore order amid ongoing security operations and the removal of road blockades.

Global Affairs Canada continues to advise Canadians to shelter in place, monitor official updates, and avoid non-essential travel until flights resume and the threat from retaliatory cartel actions subsides.