Cartel violence leaves thousands of Canadians stranded in Mexican tourist hotspot

Global Affairs Canada estimates that nearly 5,000 Canadians are currently stuck in Puerto Vallarta as cartel gunmen clash with the military.

Rebel News
  |   February 23, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

source: X / diarioelheraldo

Thousands of Canadians are currently stranded in Mexico after chaos erupted following the killing of cartel boss Nemesio "El Mencho" Cervantes by Mexican authorities on Sunday.

El Mencho — the leader of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel — was fatally wounded in a firefight with military commandos and succumbed to his gunshot wounds while being transported by air to Mexico City.

His death triggered immediate, widespread chaos across at least 20 Mexican states, including highway blockades with burning vehicles and attacks on businesses by members of the 'New Generation Cartel.'

Footage circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising across Puerto Vallarta as the cartel displayed a violent show of force. 

Since a shelter-in-place order was issued in the city by the state's governor on Sunday, thousands of Canadians have been stranded in hotels in Jalisco state as the Mexican military attempts to regain control of the streets.

Global Affairs Canada estimates that roughly 19,000 Canadians are in Mexico right now, with approximately 5,000 of them in Jalisco state. Porter Airlines, Air Canada, Air Transat, and WestJet have all cancelled or diverted flights heading to the Jalisco state area.

A video shared on X by journalist Dan Dicks shows dozens of people waiting in a line to speak with the concierge of a hotel after flights out of Puerto Vallarta International Airport were cancelled due to the unrest and violence.

NDP MP Heather McPherson has been facing backlash after a post on X that appeared to focus on Canadians in the "2SLGBTQIA+ community" who are stranded in Puerto Vallarta.

U.S. Senator from Ohio, Bernie Moreno, shared a message on X today warning about reports of cartel members "hunting down" American citizens, noting that swift and decisive retribution will follow if any Americans are harmed.

Mexico's security minister, Omar Garcia Harfuch, announced that at least 25 members of the country's National Guard have been killed in the violence following El Mencho's death. He added that 30 members of El Mencho's cartel were also killed.

The situation remains volatile in Puerto Vallarta and the surrounding areas of Jalisco state, such as Guadalajara, with Mexican authorities working to restore order amid ongoing security operations and the removal of road blockades.

Global Affairs Canada continues to advise Canadians to shelter in place, monitor official updates, and avoid non-essential travel until flights resume and the threat from retaliatory cartel actions subsides.

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-23 19:23:47 -0500 Flag
    All these drug cartels must be exterminated. It’s time those wicked people served time or are executed for their many brutal crimes. They deserve no mercy.