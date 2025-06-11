'Cautious optimism' about Carney's energy projects: Alberta environment minister

The Global Energy Show in Calgary is an event that attracts thousands of attendees from around the world and features prominent keynote speakers, like the secretary-general of OPEC, Haitham al-Ghais, and Alberta's premier, Danielle Smith.

Rebel News caught up with Rebecca Schulz, Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas, at the event to hear the latest on the fair — or unfair — treatment the province has been getting from the federal government, up to and including Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“Our key message is that Alberta has what it takes to make Canada a global energy superpower,” Schulz told us. “We need common sense policies to make that happen.”

With a rapidly developing world, Alberta's energy is in demand, she said, while noting the province's strong track record on developing technology and innovation in the field.

“Albertans feel very strongly about our track record when it comes energy and the environment,” Schulz said.

Following April's election, Schulz said Canadians expect to see Prime Minister Mark Carney's government take action.

“There's high expectations for the federal government to step up and allow us to be the leader that we know we can be,” the environment minister said, noting there's “cautious optimism” around Carney's leadership.

“We still need the leave-it-in-the-ground approach to policy to be removed,” she continued, pointing to the proposed Impact Assessment Act, the oil and gas cap and net-zero electricity regulations.

There's been a “positive shift” in the conversation around energy in recent years, Schulz said, with concerns about economics and energy security becoming an increasing factor — no longer is it simply “environment and emissions above all else.”