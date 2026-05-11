CBC greenlights EV fleet overhaul as audience numbers collapse
Canada's public broadcaster is seeking consultants to advise on building electric vehicle charging infrastructure at facilities across the country.
Canada’s taxpayer-funded state broadcaster is once again asking for more public money while finding cash to greenwash its vehicle fleet.
According to a new procurement posting, CBC/Radio-Canada is seeking consultants to help electrify its “mid-size fleet” of approximately 600 vehicles and build EV charging infrastructure at facilities across the country.
The contract request, titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Advisory & Implementation,” outlines plans for a multi-year partnership involving contract negotiations, technical implementation, software configuration, and regulatory reporting tied to the Crown corporation’s electric vehicle rollout.
CBC says it would prefer a single consulting firm to oversee the entire project, though it reserves the right to hand out multiple contracts to different specialists. The arrangement would begin as a one-year retainer agreement with three optional one-year renewals.
The broadcaster says work would be performed on an “as and when required” basis, with no minimum volume commitment, though consultants would still be required to submit pre-approved hourly estimates before beginning tasks.
Despite receiving roughly $1.4 billion annually in taxpayer funding through parliamentary appropriations, CBC/Radio-Canada has continued to warn about financial pressures while facing declining traditional television audiences and mounting criticism over spending priorities.
Government documents note that only 65% of Canadians used at least one CBC service in a typical month in 2023-24, while broader trust in CBC fell from 71% to 63% between 2020 and 2024.
At the same time, streaming-only households in Canada jumped from 23% to 29% in just one year, further eroding the traditional TV market CBC depends on. CBC’s own quarterly reports also showed a $22.4 million loss in the third quarter of 2025-26, despite repeated federal top-ups and subsidy increases over the past decade.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.