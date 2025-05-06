CBC ombudsman forced to acknowledge network's lies during leaders' debates

According to the CBC ombudsman’s own April report, the number of complaints during the election exceeded the previous three months combined. That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s straight from CBC’s own accountability office. And the biggest source of outrage? The leaders' debates — especially the English and French debates hosted by the CBC.

It’s not hard to see why.

While Rebel News was on the ground reporting, the CBC was on air lying about us. They weren’t content to just be biased — they became the story, openly lobbying the Debate Commission to shut us down.

The Lies

They claimed our billboard truck was breaking the law. It wasn’t.

They claimed our journalists disrupted the debate. We didn’t. In fact, our team was so well-behaved that the debate commissioner — cornered by CBC and their allies — cancelled the post-debate scrum entirely, admitting they couldn’t find a pretext to remove us.

They falsely claimed our accreditation had been revoked. It hadn’t.

Then came the smear against Drea Humphrey. On national TV, Rosemary Barton claimed that “remains of Indigenous children have been found in various places across the country.” That’s false. Even the CBC had to admit it — in a buried online correction that read:

“What several Indigenous communities across Canada have discovered… are potential burial sites or unmarked graves.”

No remains have been found at Kamloops or any other site. But instead of correcting it on-air where they lied, they posted it on “an obscure back page,” as one complaint to the ombudsman put it.

Another viewer rightly said:

“Her comment was made in prime time to an audience of the Canadian electorate, and the correction belongs in an equally prominent position.”

The Bias

Let’s be honest: CBC’s entire debate coverage wasn’t journalism. It was gatekeeping theatre — with taxpayer funding.

During the French-language debate, Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane openly trashed Rebel News, calling us “very, very right-wing” and claiming we “trafficked in misinformation.” Cochrane went so far as to suggest the Debates Commission should be “accountable” for letting us in — despite two court rulings affirming our legal right to be there.

One viewer saw through it:

“They couldn’t understand why ‘these people’ were allowed to ask questions even though the independent journalists had been granted access… This kind of denigration of other journalists needs to stop now.”

Another called it what it was:

“Discriminatory, puerile, and unprofessional.”

Then there was David Cochrane’s tantrum behind the scenes at the English debate — which multiple viewers linked directly to the sudden cancellation of the press scrum.

“Instead of doing your job – reporting the news – you turned into a whining, gatekeeping toddler, railing against Rebel News’ presence as if they’d stormed the Bastille.”

Another voter put it bluntly:

“He swayed or influenced voters. That is definitely not his job.”

The Ombudsman’s Verdict?

A quiet, backhanded acknowledgment: Yes, “many complaints were found to have merit.” No, they didn’t say how many. No, they didn’t name names. And no, they didn’t hold their own colleagues accountable.

And now, with Mark Carney in charge — a man who promised to shovel another $150 million into the CBC on top of their existing $1.4 billion slush fund — don’t expect anything to change. Expect them to get more confident in their lies, not less.

The CBC no longer reports the news. They manufacture narratives, target dissenters, and smear anyone who threatens Liberal power — all while pretending to be neutral.

This election, Canadians saw it live. They filed their complaints. And now, even the CBC’s own ombudsman can’t sweep it under the rug.

The question isn’t if the CBC is biased. That’s settled.