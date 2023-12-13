CBC manufactures an attack on Elon Musk

Yesterday, Canada's state broadcaster ran a story 'investigating' how “Bell Media, Angus Reid and other Canadian brands halt ads on X amid extremism concerns.” The news comes after X owner Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against left-wing organization Media Matters for allegedly defaming the social media platform by manipulating its advertising algorithm.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how CBC did its best to import this story into Canada through a story by reporter Jonathan Montpetit.

Montpetit, who Ezra described as “Trudeau's hatchet man at the CBC,” was targeting the prime minister's latest enemy, Elon Musk.

Breaking down the “pretty boring, extremely long” 2,000-word story, Ezra came to the conclusion CBC was manufacturing news instead of reporting on it: