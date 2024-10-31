Exclusive: CBC's Catherine Tait went to Paris twice in three months

Exclusive CBC expense documents obtained by Rebel News indicate the head of CBC, Catherine Tait was in the French capital in May 2024, three months before she blurred the lines between her personal and private travel, billing taxpayers $6000, including a $1000 per-night hotel, to attend the Olympics while on vacation in France.

Records indicate Tait went on a spring junket to Paris, London and Berlin.

In Paris, Tait met with other state broadcasters to talk about disinformation and raise money for something called the "Public Spaces Incubator."

This is an initiative to "develop and test innovative solutions that encourage accessible and meaningful online conversations on issues of public interest, free from harassment or bullying — inclusive exchanges that will reflect diverse viewpoints and promote greater empathy and understanding, without suppressing perspectives or ideas."

Her itinerary also shows meetings with CBC staff in Paris and London. In Berlin, she attended the Re:Publica Conference, Europe's largest digital society conference.

One email shows Tait complaining about how expensive Paris hotels were, telling staff she wanted to get an Airbnb instead, asking for an exemption to a CBC rule that prohibits the use of AirBNB accommodation because of theft risks.

"I'm going to Paris-London-Berlin at the end of May with Claude to raise more funds for Public Spaces Incubator. The Paris hotels are very expensive and I found a two-bedroom apartment that we could share for much less money."

Two months later Tait billed taxpayers for a $1000 per-night hotel room to attend the Olympics while already in France, according to her own admission, on holiday.

