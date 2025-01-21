CBC takes a swing at Danielle Smith in bizarre ‘comedy’ sketch involving Donald Trump

In a strange comedy skit posted to Tiktok, the CBC attempted to portray Danielle Smith as an unhinged politician interrupting Donald Trump's inauguration speech asking him to 'sign one of my breasts'.

"I stalked you at Mar-a-Lago. I asked you for a selfie!" the 'comedian' playing Alberta's premier says in the video.

The state broadcaster also took a crude shot at Smith in the sketch, showing the premier asking the president to sign one of her breasts.

"Why don't you sign one of my breasts?" the woman playing Smith shouts at Trump.

The government comedians at Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster launch a misogynist attack on Trudeau’s critic, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a sketch where she asks Trump to “sign one of my breasts”.



Disgusting personal smear, obviously directed by Trudeau’s sexist PMO. pic.twitter.com/fdW5xCXOwQ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 21, 2025

The CBC, already known for its left-wing bias, appears to have stooped to a new low by engaging in a personal attack that degrades and belittles a female leader.

Commenting on the video on X, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant criticized the state broadcaster for the misogynist attack and personal smear.

"Disgusting personal smear, obviously directed by Trudeau’s sexist PMO," he wrote.

CBC's plummeting standards in comedy match the network's decline in ratings — all while the CBC budget continues to expand.