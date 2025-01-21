CBC takes a swing at Danielle Smith in bizarre ‘comedy’ sketch involving Donald Trump
The misogynist sketch on This Hour Has 22 Minutes painted Danielle Smith as a desperate fan awkwardly trying to get President Donald Trump's attention, asking him to 'sign one of my breasts'.
In a strange comedy skit posted to Tiktok, the CBC attempted to portray Danielle Smith as an unhinged politician interrupting Donald Trump's inauguration speech asking him to 'sign one of my breasts'.
"I stalked you at Mar-a-Lago. I asked you for a selfie!" the 'comedian' playing Alberta's premier says in the video.
The state broadcaster also took a crude shot at Smith in the sketch, showing the premier asking the president to sign one of her breasts.
"Why don't you sign one of my breasts?" the woman playing Smith shouts at Trump.
The government comedians at Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster launch a misogynist attack on Trudeau’s critic, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a sketch where she asks Trump to “sign one of my breasts”.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 21, 2025
Disgusting personal smear, obviously directed by Trudeau’s sexist PMO. pic.twitter.com/fdW5xCXOwQ
The CBC, already known for its left-wing bias, appears to have stooped to a new low by engaging in a personal attack that degrades and belittles a female leader.
Commenting on the video on X, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant criticized the state broadcaster for the misogynist attack and personal smear.
"Disgusting personal smear, obviously directed by Trudeau’s sexist PMO," he wrote.
CBC's plummeting standards in comedy match the network's decline in ratings — all while the CBC budget continues to expand.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-01-21 22:18:41 -0500 FlagCBC comedy stopped being funny at around the time that Max Ferguson went off the air.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-21 22:15:54 -0500This is such hypocrisy! The CBC would NEVER smear a socialist premier. What putrid souls those 22-Minutes people have.
-
Crude Sausage commented 2025-01-21 20:43:51 -0500CBC, since my childhood in the 80s, always gave me the impression that their sense of humour is the result of studying some outdated comedy textbook at some community college. The funniest part about the network though is that they’ve produced a ton of sitcoms since then but most Canadians only remember Corner Gas, a CTV production.