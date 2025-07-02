Censorship Czar's terrible week just got even worse

The eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, dubbed ‘e-Karen’ by frustrated Aussies, has had a week to forget — and she only has herself to blame.

First, Inman Grant made headlines for demanding that children be banned from accessing YouTube, claiming she had the evidence to back her recommendation to Communications Minister Anika Wells.

“I don’t make determinations or write recommendations to the minister based on whether I keep the public onside, I follow the evidence,” she declared during a National Press Club appearance.

But now, she’s refusing to share that so-called evidence with the public — or even with YouTube itself.

Australians are PUSHING BACK against censorship and the message for the eSafety Commissioner should be loud and clear!



Watch Avi Yemini's full interview with Billboard Chris: https://t.co/dlqo8EZ4ur pic.twitter.com/bwmh2EHepj — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) July 2, 2025

The tech giant has been left in the dark and unable to challenge her claims, as the Commissioner’s office confirmed it would only be releasing the findings “in stages.”

“The data referenced in the Commissioner’s National Press Club speech last week represented a subset of a broader study,” a spokesperson said. “eSafety is publishing the results of this research in stages as part of its Keeping Kids Safe Online series.”

Even the Minister’s office is keeping a cautious distance, telling media that Wells is “carefully considering” the advice.

Adding to Inman Grant’s horror week, she suffered a major legal defeat against Elon Musk’s X and child safety advocate Chris Elson, better known online as Billboard Chris.

On top of that, a U.S. Congressional report exposed her ties to the now-defunct Global Alliance For Responsible Media (GARM), an advertising coalition accused of working with regulators in Australia and Europe to silence dissent on social media platforms.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has just been named in a US congressional report for colluding with foreign governments and corporate cartels to censor American speech.



This is a diplomatic scandal—and a threat to free expression worldwide.



A thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/uKj5eJCtIc — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) July 1, 2025

“Thanks to this Congressional Report from the House Judiciary Committee, we have learned more about Inman Grant’s activities,” the report reads, pointing to her role in censorship efforts targeting Twitter, now X.

Despite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously confirming YouTube would not be part of the upcoming social media ban — citing its educational benefits — Inman Grant is still lobbying for restrictions that could come into effect as early as December 2025.

Why is an Australian Government employee - @eSafetyOffice - cooperating with an NGO that wants to see Trump "sidelined"?



Today the eSafety Commissioner lost another court case. There can be no trust that she is properly enforcing the law in an unbiased fashion. pic.twitter.com/YQCGlxi7FO — Senator Matt Canavan (@mattjcan) July 1, 2025

YouTube’s Rachel Lord has slammed the commissioner’s flip-flop stance.

“Today's position from the eSafety Commissioner represents inconsistent and contradictory advice,” Lord said. “We urge the government to follow through on the public commitment it made to ensure young Australians can continue to access enriching content on YouTube.”

Labor’s final decision on the ban is expected in the coming weeks.