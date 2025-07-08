Charges laid over violent anti-Israel protest in Melbourne

Three people have been charged over a violent incident at Jewish restaurant Miznon in Melbourne’s CBD on Friday night, which saw masked anti-Israel protesters allegedly ambush diners.

Around 20 activists allegedly broke away from a larger protest on Swanston Street and stormed the popular Hardware Lane venue at approximately 8:15pm. Police allege the group overturned tables, threw chairs and damaged the restaurant’s glass entrance during the chaotic scenes.

Following an investigation by the Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit, police executed search warrants on Tuesday at separate addresses in Essendon, Footscray and Richmond, arresting three individuals.

A 48-year-old woman from Footscray and a 28-year-old woman from Essendon have been charged with assault, affray, riotous behaviour and criminal damage. Both were granted bail and are due to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.

A 50-year-old Richmond man, Arnold Antwany, also charged with the same offences, was denied bail during a court appearance on Tuesday evening.

Prosecutors revealed Antwany was already on bail for allegedly threatening to kill a bystander at a previous protest in April after they asked him to stop broadcasting pro-Palestinian messages through a loudspeaker.

According to The Australian, the magistrate noted Antwany had breached a bail condition that prohibited him from entering the CBD from April 14. “He’s come into the city and deliberately and intentionally engage in protest of a racial nature,” the magistrate reportedly said.

The court heard Antwany verbally confronted a Miznon patron before hurling a chair in their direction. The magistrate warned him that “such behaviour adds fuel to the fire for further… racial and abusive behaviour in the community”.

The arrests coincide with the Victorian government's launch of an anti-hate taskforce, uniting senior ministers, police leadership and Jewish community figures.

Victoria Police has come under fire for its response to the Miznon protest, amid reports officers were instructed not to engage with the demonstrators. Chief Commissioner Mike Bush has ordered a review into the force’s handling of the event.