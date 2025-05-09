Chief Allan Adam: Foreign-funded, Hollywood-approved, and self-appointed gatekeeper of Alberta?

The man now leading the charge against Alberta's growing sovereignty movement is none other than Chief Allan Adam — a man the media won't tell you has spent the last decade undermining Alberta's prosperity, pocketing foreign activist money, and rubbing elbows with millionaire eco-celebrities.

Now he's telling Premier Danielle Smith — an Albertan giving all Albertans a voice — that she's not welcome in her own province.

Sorry, Chief. You don't get to sell out your province and then act like the voice of reason.

Let's rewind:

In 2014 , Adam received $55,000 from the U.S.-based Tides Foundation — a left-wing foreign lobbying group — to appear onstage with Neil Young and help smear Alberta's oil industry .

In 2017, he invited Jane Fonda, a California millionaire who told Alberta workers to just "get other jobs," for an anti-oil photo op in Edmonton.

Investigative researcher Vivian Krause exposed this as part of a deliberate foreign-funded campaign to landlock Canadian oil, for the benefit of American energy markets.

And in 2020, after a drunken outburst at a casino that included belligerence and a physical altercation with police, Adam tried to cry racism to dodge responsibility. A full investigation cleared the officers — race played no role, according to Alberta's police watchdog. What did play a role? Too many slots and shots, apparently.

Now he's trying to paint the Alberta First movement as dangerous and divisive? The irony is thicker than bitumen.

Chief Adam is not a voice for unity. He's a foreign-funded prop, a Hollywood handler's dream, and a man who has repeatedly attacked Alberta's interests for profit and press.

Let's be clear: the people pushing for Alberta's right to self-determination aren't the ones selling out to foreign billionaires.

Albertans should decide Alberta's future — not a guy who tried to beer muscles his way through a casino and cried racism when it backfired.