Chief Allan Adam: Foreign-funded, Hollywood-approved, and self-appointed gatekeeper of Alberta?
Chief Adam is not a voice for unity. He's a foreign-funded prop, a Hollywood handler's dream, and a man who has repeatedly attacked Alberta's interests for profit and press.
The man now leading the charge against Alberta's growing sovereignty movement is none other than Chief Allan Adam — a man the media won't tell you has spent the last decade undermining Alberta's prosperity, pocketing foreign activist money, and rubbing elbows with millionaire eco-celebrities.
Now he's telling Premier Danielle Smith — an Albertan giving all Albertans a voice — that she's not welcome in her own province.
Sorry, Chief. You don't get to sell out your province and then act like the voice of reason.
Let's rewind:
-
In 2014, Adam received $55,000 from the U.S.-based Tides Foundation — a left-wing foreign lobbying group — to appear onstage with Neil Young and help smear Alberta's oil industry.
-
In 2017, he invited Jane Fonda, a California millionaire who told Alberta workers to just "get other jobs," for an anti-oil photo op in Edmonton.
-
Investigative researcher Vivian Krause exposed this as part of a deliberate foreign-funded campaign to landlock Canadian oil, for the benefit of American energy markets.
-
And in 2020, after a drunken outburst at a casino that included belligerence and a physical altercation with police, Adam tried to cry racism to dodge responsibility. A full investigation cleared the officers — race played no role, according to Alberta's police watchdog. What did play a role? Too many slots and shots, apparently.
Now he's trying to paint the Alberta First movement as dangerous and divisive? The irony is thicker than bitumen.
Let's be clear: the people pushing for Alberta's right to self-determination aren't the ones selling out to foreign billionaires.
Albertans should decide Alberta's future — not a guy who tried to beer muscles his way through a casino and cried racism when it backfired.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.