Trudeau minister says children ‘feel immense anxiety’ about ‘climate change’

A Trudeau cabinet minister claims parents must heed the “immense anxiety” their children feel, courtesy of ‘climate change’.

“I am often asked as I travel across this country, are the kids going to be alright or are they alright?” Mental Health Minister Ya’ara Saks told reporters. “The kids are okay but we need to do more,” she said, telling parents to do better in raising a family.

A prior federal report says taxpayers won’t pay more to combat ‘climate change’. Canadians refuse to pay more than a 10% premium for ‘green’ products and services, figures show.

“Competing factors like inflation have moderated the attention paid to climate change,” said the report, Applying Behavioural Science To The Government Of Canada’s Climate Action. Many also consider ‘climate change’ manageable, it said.

Meanwhile, 2020 research by the Department of Public Safety said youth aged 15 to 25 considered ‘climate change’ the “most serious issue” facing Canada, more so than narcotics, gangs or guns, reported Blacklock’s.

The study, Human Trafficking Public Awareness Research, follows a 2019 speech by Greta Thunberg, who criticized countries for prioritizing “eternal economic growth” over the environment. “How dare you,” she said then.

“Right now, there's a sense that affordability is in direct contrast with our moral responsibility to protect the planet,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told participants at the G20 summit in Brazil. He called that “misinformation.”

“You want to hunker down and just sort of huddle up and wait for it to blow over,” Trudeau said, citing rising rent and grocery costs. “We can't do that around climate change,” he adds.

“We need to grow the economy and protect the environment at the same time.”

Kids today are more attuned to what is happening in the world around them, according to Saks. “We want to make sure they have the skills to cope with these realities,” she said.

The minister’s comments followed the first day for grant applications for a Youth Mental Health Fund.

According to a 2021 Department of Environment report, climate programs would cost taxpayers billions, reported Blacklock’s. “Future climate change costs for Canada will be high,” reiterated an earlier National Issues Report.

“Those who are unwilling to make changes mainly believe other people or other countries should take action first, or that individual action will have little impact,” said Climate Action. “One quarter, 27 percent, say they are already doing enough.”

An example of such cost includes purchasing electric and hybrid cars, which are mostly owned by households with income over $200,000, Blacklock’s learned.

“They [most Canadians] can't pay more for an electric car,” Trudeau admitted at the G20 summit.

“The challenge we're facing right now is the direct pressures on individuals and households — the affordability crisis, kicked in the teeth by inflation over the past few years,” he said.

Last October 30, the Bank of Canada claimed inflation would fall 16% if the Trudeau government eliminated the carbon tax.

Tiff Macklem, the Bank Governor, told the Commons finance committee that scrapping the tax “would create a one-time drop in inflation of 0.6 percentage points” from the then-rate of 3.8%.

“Any standard economic textbook will tell you [that] if you cut government spending, that will tend to slow growth, raise the unemployment rate, and reduce inflation,” he adds.

