Trudeau minister says children ‘feel immense anxiety’ about ‘climate change’
Public Safety research says youth aged 15 to 25 consider ‘climate change’ a greater peril than narcotics, gangs or guns.
A Trudeau cabinet minister claims parents must heed the “immense anxiety” their children feel, courtesy of ‘climate change’.
“I am often asked as I travel across this country, are the kids going to be alright or are they alright?” Mental Health Minister Ya’ara Saks told reporters. “The kids are okay but we need to do more,” she said, telling parents to do better in raising a family.
A prior federal report says taxpayers won’t pay more to combat ‘climate change’. Canadians refuse to pay more than a 10% premium for ‘green’ products and services, figures show.
“Competing factors like inflation have moderated the attention paid to climate change,” said the report, Applying Behavioural Science To The Government Of Canada’s Climate Action. Many also consider ‘climate change’ manageable, it said.
Meanwhile, 2020 research by the Department of Public Safety said youth aged 15 to 25 considered ‘climate change’ the “most serious issue” facing Canada, more so than narcotics, gangs or guns, reported Blacklock’s.
The study, Human Trafficking Public Awareness Research, follows a 2019 speech by Greta Thunberg, who criticized countries for prioritizing “eternal economic growth” over the environment. “How dare you,” she said then.
“Right now, there's a sense that affordability is in direct contrast with our moral responsibility to protect the planet,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told participants at the G20 summit in Brazil. He called that “misinformation.”
“You want to hunker down and just sort of huddle up and wait for it to blow over,” Trudeau said, citing rising rent and grocery costs. “We can't do that around climate change,” he adds.
“We need to grow the economy and protect the environment at the same time.”
Kids today are more attuned to what is happening in the world around them, according to Saks. “We want to make sure they have the skills to cope with these realities,” she said.
The minister’s comments followed the first day for grant applications for a Youth Mental Health Fund.
According to a 2021 Department of Environment report, climate programs would cost taxpayers billions, reported Blacklock’s. “Future climate change costs for Canada will be high,” reiterated an earlier National Issues Report.
“Those who are unwilling to make changes mainly believe other people or other countries should take action first, or that individual action will have little impact,” said Climate Action. “One quarter, 27 percent, say they are already doing enough.”
An example of such cost includes purchasing electric and hybrid cars, which are mostly owned by households with income over $200,000, Blacklock’s learned.
“They [most Canadians] can't pay more for an electric car,” Trudeau admitted at the G20 summit.
“The challenge we're facing right now is the direct pressures on individuals and households — the affordability crisis, kicked in the teeth by inflation over the past few years,” he said.
Last October 30, the Bank of Canada claimed inflation would fall 16% if the Trudeau government eliminated the carbon tax.
Tiff Macklem, the Bank Governor, told the Commons finance committee that scrapping the tax “would create a one-time drop in inflation of 0.6 percentage points” from the then-rate of 3.8%.
“Any standard economic textbook will tell you [that] if you cut government spending, that will tend to slow growth, raise the unemployment rate, and reduce inflation,” he adds.
Alex Dhaliwal
Calgary Based Journalist
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.
COMMENTS
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-20 03:12:21 -0500 FlagNo worries Susan.Maybe you never got that type of class during your school days,but they did it during my time and I have to say that the Sex class during my old school days was a minor shit show compared to now adays with what is being pushed on kids in schools now
-
Susan Ashbrook commented 2024-11-20 03:07:22 -0500 FlagSorry Robin, I’m not familiar with that. I was just commenting on Bruce’s point that the reason children are scared about climate change is because adults are making them so.
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-20 03:01:42 -0500 FlagUh huh Susan and good to know. Yeah,those days were absolutely silly and one could easily laugh at it. But,ya know what was even worse was the suppose Sex class that they tried to bring into the Elementary schools during Gr.5 & 6
-
Susan Ashbrook commented 2024-11-20 02:58:01 -0500 FlagHey Robin, I’d forgotten about the earthquake stuff. I’m up here in Canada too. I do recall as an adult and having experienced several minor earthquakes that the first order of business is to get everyone to exit the building. You are absolutely right, hiding under a desk does nothing when the building collapses or a missile explodes.
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-20 02:43:32 -0500 FlagI honestly wouldn’t have been surprised at that at all Susan. Up here in Canada we were also taught as kids to take shelter under our desks in school during any possible earthquakes and looking back on this time,I honestly thought that this was Absolutely silly behaviour because getting under one’s desk wasn’t gonna save your ass at all during an earthquake or a Missile attack. Both situations would of easily killed a human being. Clearly our governments end up thinking up such idiocies
-
Susan Ashbrook commented 2024-11-20 02:36:30 -0500 FlagBruce Atchison is absolutely right. I suffered through the Cuban missile crisis as a child. We were told by our teachers that we had to get our parents to listen to a specific radio broadcast with us and act accordingly. We were told that if the air raid sirens went off that we should shelter under out desks… and the air raid siren’s did go off although they were only being tested. I had nightmares for at least a year and was terrified all of that time. The adults did nothing to alleviate my fears and the teachers used it to terrorize us. I also remember in high school that teachers claimed that holes in the ozone layer were going to wipe out humanity. At that point I became much more skeptical of all the doom predictions. I think it is unconscionable to use impressionable children to advance such an agenda.
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-19 22:01:19 -0500 FlagWhy would anybody in their right mind listen to this Ugly Trudope Cow,I wouldn’t
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-19 19:44:05 -0500 FlagThe only reason children are frightened about “climate change” is because adults are making them so. It’s obvious that the green scammers are using impressionable children to help with their goal of plunging us into heat and travel poverty. Mark Levin was right, and he still is. The new greens are the old reds.