China executed four Canadians this year for ‘drug-related crimes’

China, widely considered the world’s “leading executioner,” confirmed the executions yesterday, while noting it imposes severe penalties for “drug-related crimes.”

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the execution of four Canadians in China this year, prompting swift backlash from the department.

“Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible and inconsistent with basic human dignity,” spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod told the Epoch Times in a statement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly could not comment on their identities, citing the Privacy Act.

“We will continue to engage with China as we continue to not only strongly condemn but also ask for leniency for other Canadians facing a similar situation,” she told reporters yesterday.

China, widely considered the world’s “leading executioner,” does not disclose data on the topic. However, its embassy in Ottawa confirmed the executions, indicating the country imposes severe penalties for “drug-related crimes.” 

“The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy told CTV News

“The Chinese judicial authorities have handled the cases in strict accordance with the law, and have fully guaranteed the rights and interests of the Canadian nationals concerned.” 

Canadians Ye Jianhui, Xu Weihong, and Fan Wei have all received death sentences in China for drug trafficking.

A December 18, 2024 memo to then-prime minister, Justin Trudeau, revealed that Global Affairs knew of 972 Canadians imprisoned abroad, including five in China facing the death penalty.

A June 17, 2024 brief to Global Affairs revealed 97 Canadian citizens are in Chinese custody for a range of reasons, including immigration violations to drug trafficking.

Canada has yet to arrest a single Chinese official with alleged ties to foreign intimidation campaigns.

MacLeod said senior officials have repeatedly called for clemency for the individuals on death row, according to the Globe and Mail

Conservative MP Michael Chong, a victim of a Chinese spy campaign against him and his family, condemned the recent executions, as well as the prior detainments of the 'two Michaels' – Michael Kovrig and Spavor – and Robert Schellenberg, who remains in custody.

“Executing a number of Canadians in short order is unprecedented, and is clearly a sign that Beijing has no intention of improving relations with Canada,” Chong said in a statement posted to social media.

Kovrig, a former diplomat, says the somber news shows the country has no intention of improving bilateral relations with Canada.

“What it clearly demonstrates is that any hopes that China might be willing to extend some olive branches or try to heal rifts in the relationship, to try to thaw things out, I think this pretty clearly demonstrates that that is not terribly high on its list of priorities,” Kovrig told CTV News in an interview.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities earlier described their country as safe and pleasant for Canadian visitors. “China is not a police state,” then-Ambassador Cong Peiwu said in a 2021 speech at Memorial University. “It is nothing like that.”

