China executed four Canadians this year for ‘drug-related crimes’

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the execution of four Canadians in China this year, prompting swift backlash from the department.

“Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible and inconsistent with basic human dignity,” spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod told the Epoch Times in a statement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly could not comment on their identities, citing the Privacy Act.

“We will continue to engage with China as we continue to not only strongly condemn but also ask for leniency for other Canadians facing a similar situation,” she told reporters yesterday.

During the Foreign Interference Inquiry, Canadian security officials testified about two abductions/forcible repatriations of Canadians to China by communist state actors.



They just mentioned it in passing like it was a normal thing. https://t.co/hZuqfne6ZF — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 20, 2025

China, widely considered the world’s “leading executioner,” does not disclose data on the topic. However, its embassy in Ottawa confirmed the executions, indicating the country imposes severe penalties for “drug-related crimes.”

“The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy told CTV News.

“The Chinese judicial authorities have handled the cases in strict accordance with the law, and have fully guaranteed the rights and interests of the Canadian nationals concerned.”

Canadians Ye Jianhui, Xu Weihong, and Fan Wei have all received death sentences in China for drug trafficking.

Unknown number of Canadians executed in China, Globe and Mail reports today. This Dec. 18, 2024 briefing note for Trudeau says there were five death-penalty cases involving Cdns in China at that date.https://t.co/VSQY6Tz1Dw#cdnfoi #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tEYYEIzjU3 — Dean Beeby (@DeanBeeby) March 19, 2025

A December 18, 2024 memo to then-prime minister, Justin Trudeau, revealed that Global Affairs knew of 972 Canadians imprisoned abroad, including five in China facing the death penalty.

A June 17, 2024 brief to Global Affairs revealed 97 Canadian citizens are in Chinese custody for a range of reasons, including immigration violations to drug trafficking.

Canada has yet to arrest a single Chinese official with alleged ties to foreign intimidation campaigns.

MacLeod said senior officials have repeatedly called for clemency for the individuals on death row, according to the Globe and Mail.

Conservative MP Michael Chong, a victim of a Chinese spy campaign against him and his family, condemned the recent executions, as well as the prior detainments of the 'two Michaels' – Michael Kovrig and Spavor – and Robert Schellenberg, who remains in custody.

“Executing a number of Canadians in short order is unprecedented, and is clearly a sign that Beijing has no intention of improving relations with Canada,” Chong said in a statement posted to social media.

CSIS knows of two instances of China forcibly repatriating dissidents from Canada. pic.twitter.com/J71O9fe5Y7 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 30, 2024

Kovrig, a former diplomat, says the somber news shows the country has no intention of improving bilateral relations with Canada.

“What it clearly demonstrates is that any hopes that China might be willing to extend some olive branches or try to heal rifts in the relationship, to try to thaw things out, I think this pretty clearly demonstrates that that is not terribly high on its list of priorities,” Kovrig told CTV News in an interview.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities earlier described their country as safe and pleasant for Canadian visitors. “China is not a police state,” then-Ambassador Cong Peiwu said in a 2021 speech at Memorial University. “It is nothing like that.”