Christian Pastor Artur Pawlowski compelled by judge to recite government-approved COVID warning

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to talk about Pastor Artur's latest court ordered set of fines and conditions.

Justice Adam Germain ordered that for the next 18 months, whenever Pastor Artur talks about lockdowns, the pandemic or vaccines — in tweets, in speeches, in media interviews — he must immediately repudiate himself, and give the “official” government view condemning himself.

This is just an excerpt from the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.