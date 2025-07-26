🔴 WATCH LIVE: Christians rally after ALARMING Cathedral footage goes viral

Australians take a stand for Christian values following shocking scenes outside Melbourne's St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Avi Yemini
  July 26, 2025   |   News Analysis

A protest to defend Christian values is taking place on Sunday, July 27, following public outrage over a large Muslim procession held on the cathedral’s doorstep earlier this month.

Rebel News will be covering the event live, with Avi Yemini reporting from the scene at Fitzroy Gardens and Rukshan Fernando back in the studio. The demonstration, organised by Nick Patterson and the Australian Peacemakers, is set to begin at 2pm.

The rally comes in response to widely circulated footage showing hundreds of Muslim men dressed in black chanting and beating their chests as part of the Ashura procession directly outside Melbourne’s most prominent Catholic church.

But instead of supporting the Christians who felt it was inappropriate and confronting, Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli issued a statement defending the chest-beating Muslims instead of Christians.

“This was a peaceful event that has occurred annually for over a decade,” Comensoli said. “This procession has been misrepresented in some quarters as an attack on Christians and, specifically, on St Patrick’s Cathedral. This is simply not the case.”

He went on to condemn the planned protest, saying: “I strongly urge people not to attend the rally and hope the organisers have the wisdom to call it off.”

But organisers say that’s exactly the problem — the church won’t stand up for Christian values, so everyday Australians are stepping in to do it themselves.

