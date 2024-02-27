Chuck Schumer flaunts Chinese flag in NYC, igniting controversy

Daily Wire/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) displayed the flag of communist China during a recent event in New York City. This occurred after the Chinese Lunar New Year Parade organizers in the city played the national anthem of China.

According to National Review, the event took place on Sunday, and Schumer was seen on stage with “Huang Ping, a hard-line Chinese ambassador who publicly denies Beijing’s human-rights abuses, and Wu Xiaoming, a senior consular official linked to China’s secret police station in New York.”

As the national anthem of China played, Schumer momentarily placed his hand over his heart. Subsequently, he lifted the Chinese flag in one hand and the American flag in the other, waving both.

New: Senator Chuck Schumer waved the People's Republic of China flag onstage at a Lunar New Year event on Sunday.



He and other top New York politicians appeared onstage at a rally, preceding an annual parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown, alongside Huang Ping, a hard-line Chinese… pic.twitter.com/seqf0RhOl0 — Jimmy Quinn (@james_t_quinn) February 26, 2024

Schumer's gestures occurred against the backdrop of China appropriating intellectual property from American companies worth billions of dollars, inflicting significant economic losses annually.

“They already have built economic espionage and theft of personal and corporate data as a kind of a bedrock of their economic strategy and are eagerly pursuing AI advancements to try to accelerate that process,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Wray stated in his testimony last month before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that China is carrying out cyber attacks on a scale never seen before, aiming to destabilize U.S. infrastructure.

“There has been far too little public focus on the fact that PRC [People’s Republic of China] hackers are targeting our critical infrastructure—our water treatment plants, our electrical grid, our oil and natural gas pipelines, our transportation systems—and the risk that poses to every American requires our attention now,” Wray said. “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if and when China decides the time has come to strike.”

Wray stated that China “has a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined,” adding: “In fact, if each one of the FBI’s cyber agents and intelligence analysts focused exclusively on the China threat, China’s hackers would still outnumber FBI cyber personnel by at least 50 to 1.”

Wray directly called out the Chinese Communist Party, saying their “multi-pronged assault on our national and economic security” included “low blows against civilians.”

“The PRC’s cyber onslaught goes way beyond pre-positioning for future conflict. Today, and literally every day, they’re actively attacking our economic security—engaging in wholesale theft of our innovation and our personal and corporate data,” he said. “The PRC cyber threat is made vastly more dangerous by the way they knit cyber into a whole-of-government campaign against us. They recruit human sources to target our businesses, using insiders to steal the same kinds of innovation and data their hackers are targeting while also engaging in corporate deception—hiding Beijing’s hand in transactions, joint ventures, and investments—to do the same.”