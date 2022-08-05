City of Mississauga to rename streets through a social justice lens

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News spent weeks in the Netherlands covering the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Now, protests in solidarity with the farmers are happening across Canada. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

The City of Mississauga is advertising for a diversity consultant to reassess the names and the naming process of Mississauga streets and landmarks on the Merx website.

"The City of Mississauga requires a consultant specialized in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) to conduct a review of the City’s asset naming and recognition policies through an EDI lens to develop guiding principles for asset naming, and refine the City’s asset naming policies and street names registry."

The city council has much larger problems than retroactively cancelling the names of long-dead notable figures because they no longer pass the 2022 social justice sniff test. The council is embroiled in a harassment scandal.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie was recently under fire for her inaction after a female councillor, Karen Ras, resigned because of what she described as a two-year long campaign of targeted harassment, including allegations that her car was "keyed" eight times by a male member of council, Ron Starr.

According to the Toronto Sun:

“I have reflected deeply on this and I realize that I should have done more for Karen, for the residents of Ward 2 and for our City,” said Crombie. “I’m not sure if Karen is watching, but I am sorry.” A police investigation that produced video evidence of her car being vandalized did not result in charges. However, one of the incidents resulted in $1,200 in damages to her KIA vehicle.

Starr's salary was recently suspended for 60 days after an ethics investigation.