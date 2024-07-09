CLIMATE EMERGENCY: Trudeau's climate ambassador spent $254k on travel in two years

Catherine Stewart, appointed by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in August 2022 as Canada's ambassador in the fight against climate change, frequently opted for business class flights when train service was available.

Access records obtained by Blacklock's Reporter show Stewart travelled to Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Bali, Beijing, Bern, Brasilia, Brussels, Cairo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Florence, Geneva, Helsinki, Istanbul, Kinshasa, Leipzig, Lisbon, London, Milan, Mumbai, Munich, New York City, Paris, Rome, Sao Paulo, Sharm El-Sheikh, Vienna, Washington and Zurich.

Rather than taking the train, Stewart flew from Ottawa to Toronto and frequently from Ottawa to New York.

Expenses for the long-time Environment and Climate Change bureaucrat included business-class airfare and luxury hotel stays while advocating for methane policies that would attack oil and gas jobs and Canadian farmers at United Nations conferences.

At least one trip and an accompanying luxury hotel stay had no detailed reason for the travel. A May 3, 2023 visit to Florence, Italy, was marked as "operational activities.”

Records indicate Environment and Climate Change okayed $623 for the Ambassador’s stay at the B&B Hotel Firenze.

"All sectors have to do their fair share" according to Guilbeault, except the government, of course.

Justin Trudeau's government famously voted to declare a "national climate emergency" in 2019.