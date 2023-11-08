College campuses see wave of antisemitism as woke mantras take hold

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North founder Candice Malcolm joined the show to discuss the alarming rise in antisemitism following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

As stated by Malcolm, "It's basically a coalition of radical Islamists and people who just don't accept the West and have perhaps held onto grievances from their homeland and they brought them here into Canada....and then you also have the generation that's just been completely steeped in wokeism."

"And this is the outcome of diversity, equity and inclusion mantras that rule on college campuses and throughout our institutions," added Malcolm.

Is Hamas a terrorist organization?



Pro-Palestine protester: "They are not a terrorist group. What Hamas did on Oct. 7th, it's literally just a small response."



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/wLEiMLFslI pic.twitter.com/92lzFJ3u6r — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 7, 2023

Ezra Levant said, "I think the scariest thing for me is that 'old stock' Canadians if I can use that term, who go to these universities have the cultural marxism matrix where they see the world as oppressor and oppressed. And they've decided that Israel is the oppressor here so they've excused any form of barbarism."

