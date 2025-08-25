Confronting a violent suspected human smuggler

Plattsburgh, New York, where we exposed a man who has attacked us not once, but twice.

His name is Stephen Wagger. Back in February 2023, while covering the illegal crossings at Roxham Road, we encountered taxi drivers who were transporting migrants to the border.

That’s when Wagger violently assaulted us — right in front of RCMP officers who couldn’t intervene because we were standing on the American side. The assault was reported to New York State Troopers.

We were later told Wagger had appeared in court but were never notified. When we followed up with Champlain Town Court, they told us no record exists of the complaint.

Fast forward to recently: we were reporting at the Greyhound bus station on the surge of Haitian arrivals at Canada’s legal port of entry. Wagger appeared again.

This time, we confronted him — asking why he attacked us for simply doing our job. The moment we read his name tag; he snapped again.

We reported him once more — and began digging into who this man really is. What we uncovered is deeply concerning. Wagger was long known for making money by transporting people to Roxham Road to cross illegally.

At the time, he was driving a city taxi. Today, he’s behind the wheel of his own white Toyota van. Sources tipped us off that he might be operating his taxi service illegally. So, we filed freedom of information requests with Plattsburgh Police and New York State Troopers and went directly to the DMV to pull his driving record.

The results? Wagger hasn’t held a taxi license since the year 2000. Yet, he continues to operate as though he’s fully authorized. Even worse, his record shows troubling patterns.

In 2022, he was caught speeding in Champlain — likely while running his migrant-smuggling operation at Roxham Road. And in 2024, after Roxham was shut down and border crossings shifted elsewhere, he was caught speeding again — this time in Malone, more than an hour from Plattsburgh and right along another hotspot for illegal entries.

Was he smuggling people there? Or picking them up after they crossed?

We confronted him again when he appeared in court following his second attack on us.

This is a man who:

Attacked a journalist twice with no consequences,

Runs an illegal taxi business,

And appears tied to human trafficking operations at the Canadian border.

And yet, he’s still on the streets. No accountability. No justice. And why did he suddenly change his licence plate after he attacked us?

All of this seems suspicious, but we will let you draw your own conclusions.