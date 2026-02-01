Conservative convention vote rejects child-transition policy resolution

At the Conservative Party convention in Calgary, Alberta, children’s rights advocate Chris Elston told Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid that a policy resolution aimed at restricting medical gender transition for minors was defeated after a divided floor vote.

Elston said the resolution was tied to concerns about Bill C-4, the federal law banning conversion therapy, which came into force in 2021. While the bill was widely supported for prohibiting efforts to change sexual orientation, Elston said its gender-identity provisions have broader implications.

He argued that medical interventions for minors experiencing gender distress are being promoted as compassionate care.

Earlier, B.C. MP Tamara Kronis spoke against the resolution during debate, calling it divisive. “What’s divisive?” Elston said. “Maiming and sterilizing kids. We should stop doing that.”

The vote revealed sharp divisions within the party.

This should be the place of common sense and reality, but it’s completely divided in the room. Elston also alleged that party leadership discouraged support for the resolution, though he said he could not independently confirm that claim. He suggested fear of media backlash influenced the outcome.