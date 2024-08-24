Conservative environmentalism? Alberta is tackling renewable energy sector recycling

It is an unfortunate reality that environmentalism has been almost entirely coopted by progressives and politicians on the left. Most conservatives stop listening when the topic is raised, and rightfully so given that it has become little more than meaningless climate accords and plastic straws bans that failed to address actual major polluters… like the cities dumping raw sewage directly into lakes and oceans, the renewable energy sector that is peppering beautiful landscapes with wind turbines and solar panels that to date are largely non-recyclable, or countries like China.

Reduce, reuse and recycle was once simply how folks, like ranchers and farmers, in Alberta got by and made as much use of everything they could as possible. The idea of conservation of nature being a responsible stewardship of one’s own community was only natural, and it was and still is a central of tenet conservatism. Now, however, the idea environmentalism is less concerned with cleaning up after oneself and reducing waste on a practical level, and far more concerned with collecting money from taxpayers with no evident benefit to the environment. It is no wonder that common sense conservatives have been put off anything ‘green’ oriented as of late.

The Government of Alberta is endeavouring to create Canada’s best recycling program, as they put it, and a pilot project that saw a significant list of items, including power tools, cell phones, musical equipment and small appliances become recyclable in the province will become permanent in April 2025. While that is all well and good, what is worth noting and should be of significantly greater interest to conservatives reading this is that the program also eventually hopes to implement recycling strategies for the immense amount of so-called green and renewable tech, like wind turbines, solar panels and EV batteries that would otherwise be filling up landfills and in many cases never breaking down.

To learn more about Alberta’s efforts to remove waste form landfills and to tackle the enormous volume of waste created by the renewable energy sector, I was very fortunate to be join by Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz.

