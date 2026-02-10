Conservative MP first to reject the automatic $10K parliamentary pay hike

Former drywaller and contractor MP Mike Dawson calls the routine April 1 raise ‘distasteful’ as Canadians struggle under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s watch.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Conservative MP Mike Dawson from Miramichi-Grand Lake has officially declined the upcoming 4.2% parliamentary pay hike set for April 1, in a refreshing display of integrity amid Canada's crushing cost-of-living crisis.

That's nearly $10,000 extra per MP, while everyday Canadians scrape by with stagnant wages and skyrocketing bills. As a former drywaller and contractor, Dawson gets it: "I cannot in good conscience accept the pay increase… which every Member of Parliament is set to receive,” he wrote.

The letter, addressed to House of Common’s Clerk Eric Janse, called the automatic raise “distasteful… while the working man (and woman) of this country hasn’t seen a decent raise in decades.”

This is the kind of leadership Canadians are increasingly desperate for, which puts taxpayers first instead of further padding pockets.

Meanwhile, under globalist banker and now Prime Minister Mark Carney's watch, inflation rages on.

Canadians are struggling. From groceries to rent to utilities, everything's up.

Will other MPs, especially Liberals, follow suit? Or will they keep feasting at the trough?

Tell Ottawa: No More Automatic MP Raises While Canadians Fall Behind

1,859 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

Members of Parliament automatically receive pay raises each year, while Canadian families continue to face wage stagnation and rising inflation. It’s time to freeze MP salaries and tie any future increases to the real income growth of working Canadians, not to insider indexing. Please sign the petition to stop self-approved pay hikes in Ottawa today.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-02-10 17:29:48 -0500
    Stop the presses! There’s been an outbreak of good sense in Parliament!