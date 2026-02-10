Conservative MP first to reject the automatic $10K parliamentary pay hike

Conservative MP Mike Dawson from Miramichi-Grand Lake has officially declined the upcoming 4.2% parliamentary pay hike set for April 1, in a refreshing display of integrity amid Canada's crushing cost-of-living crisis.

That's nearly $10,000 extra per MP, while everyday Canadians scrape by with stagnant wages and skyrocketing bills. As a former drywaller and contractor, Dawson gets it: "I cannot in good conscience accept the pay increase… which every Member of Parliament is set to receive,” he wrote.

The letter, addressed to House of Common’s Clerk Eric Janse, called the automatic raise “distasteful… while the working man (and woman) of this country hasn’t seen a decent raise in decades.”

This is the kind of leadership Canadians are increasingly desperate for, which puts taxpayers first instead of further padding pockets.

Meanwhile, under globalist banker and now Prime Minister Mark Carney's watch, inflation rages on.

Mark Carney giving main character vibes as he congratulates the Heated Rivalry team on their 'success' and laughs about $3 MILLION of taxpayer money funding a queer hockey bromance… claims, “I greenlit this thing. I stood up to the Americans!”



Your tax dollars hard at work… pic.twitter.com/x4VMXOegxZ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 3, 2026

Canadians are struggling. From groceries to rent to utilities, everything's up.

Will other MPs, especially Liberals, follow suit? Or will they keep feasting at the trough?