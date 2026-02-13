Conservative MP rejects automatic $8K pay raise as Canadians struggle to make ends meet

On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Kris Sims to talk about something almost unheard of in Ottawa: a politician saying no thanks to more money.

Conservative MP Mike Dawson has rejected his automatic April 1 pay raise of roughly $8,000, calling it inappropriate at a time when Canadians are getting crushed at the grocery store. Food inflation is hovering around 6 percent, families are stretching paycheques, and more people than ever are lining up at food banks.

While most MPs quietly accept their indexed raises, Dawson opted out as a gesture of solidarity with struggling Canadians. It is a small act in dollar terms, but symbolically it matters.

We contrast that with the broader culture in Ottawa, where restraint seems optional.

Case in point is Prime Minister Mark Carney’s supposed pivot on the federal electric vehicle mandate. The Liberals are signalling flexibility, but when you read the fine print the regulatory framework remains. The targets remain. The pressure on consumers remains. It looks less like a reversal and more like a communications strategy.

Then there is Canada Post.

Just weeks into 2026, the Crown corporation is back asking for help, receiving another $1 billion bailout after already being propped up repeatedly in recent years. Losses continue. Service declines. Costs rise. Taxpayers are left holding the bill.

Kris and I break down what this says about priorities in Ottawa and why even a simple decision to refuse a raise stands out in a city where fiscal discipline and respect for taxpayers are increasingly rare.