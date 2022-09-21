WATCH: Conservative MPs talk focus for upcoming Parliament, with newly-elected leader Pierre Poilievre

E-transfer (Canada):

From getting rid of the ArriveCAN app to the tremendously high inflationary crisis Canadians are suffering from, there are many issues to focus on if one is a Conservative MP heading into this new Parliamentary session.

As the MPs left Parliament Hill's West Block following the question period of their first sitting on Tuesday, September 20, Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume was on-site to ask them questions.

Notably, what do MPs believe should be the main issue the Conservative Party focuses on during this wave of problems Canada is facing? “The economy" was a common response from the MPs.

The representatives also gave their thoughts on their newly-elected leader, Pierre Poilievre, and on the fact that certain Liberal MPs have recently stated that their party should be “less woke.“ "Great question period today, very proud of Poilievre and the team, looks fired up and ready to go,” stated MP Eric Duncan. MPs Marc Dalton, Bob Zimmer, and Ryan Williams echoed his belief.

MP Michael Cooper also spoke about the incident involving him, CBC, and Anaida Poilievre. Years ago, a CBC reporter pressured him to fire her due to her marriage to Pierre Poilievre — though Anaida had started working on Parliament Hill years before meeting Pierre.

“I am very proud to have kept Anna, the only thing sad about Poilievre being our new leader is that I am losing Anna,” he told Rebel News.

Rebel News also interviewed other Members of Parliament, including Dane Lloyd, Jake Stewart, Mel Arnold, and Raquel Dancho.

To help us continue to cover Parliament Hill, please consider making a donation at OttawaReports.ca. You can also go there for more content from the nation's capital.