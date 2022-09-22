Quebec Election: Leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, Éric Duhaime talks about immigration

E-transfer (Canada):

On the 17th day of the Quebec election campaign, Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime visited the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve riding to hold a press conference about the Francization of new immigrants to Quebec.

As we all know, the subject of immigration is a taboo one that the mainstream media often uses to berate the various party leaders. The illegal Roxham Road crossing, a subject that is not sufficiently addressed by society and politicians, poses great risks to Canada but especially to the province of Quebec.This irregular crossing, located about 75 km from Montreal, has been causing immigration problems since 2017.

Duhaime commented on this issue:

It's true that we talk about it too little, about illegal immigration. If 40,000 immigrants enter illegally, you understand that the Francization of immigrants — we will not have the resources and we will not have the people to ensure the Francization of all these people. I still do not understand how it has been years that it drags, that we drag our feet, why there is no concrete action that are taken. [Premier François] Legault must require the federal government to do something. The overwhelming majority of the Quebec population is outraged to see so many illegals coming in, especially at Roxham Road.

Two of the other Conservative candidates, Konstantinos Merakos and Tarek Henoud, also expressed their positions on immigration and the need to properly Francize new immigrants.

Watch the report for more details.