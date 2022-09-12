Hundreds of Roxham Road border hoppers don't declare country of origin

E-transfer (Canada):

Roxham Road, the problematic route for illegal immigration in Canada continues to cause damage.

During my first visit to Roxham Road in December 2021 following its reopening on November 20, 2021, several hundred illegals were headed to this road to enter Canada. Cabs in the U.S., over time, display transportation to the illegal Roxham Road. The problem with this route really began in 2017 when the Trump administration ended Temporary Protection for Haitians; many feared they would be deported so they headed north to Canada.

During 2020 and 2021, the number of immigrants crossing illegally is lower than in 2017-18 and 2019. Since November 2021, the number of illegals continues to grow to an increase of over 200%.

According to an exclusive access to information request, 13,647 immigrants were intercepted at Roxham Road between November 20, 2021 and May 6, 2022. Out of this number, 316 people crossed without their origin being captured, this is incredible.

ArriveCan was set up to protect the Canadian border, but our investigation shows that people are crossing into Canada without proof of their origin.

Roxham Road is a real threat to the system as our democracy. These people will probably vote for Justin Trudeau when the time comes since he is the Prime Minister who is allowing this illegal immigration. We will continue to investigate this issue and bring you the facts on Roxham Road.

This report is made possible by your generous donations to our access to information fund. To see our previous access to information request coverage

