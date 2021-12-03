Roxham Road reopens: secrecy surrounds testing, quarantine for illegal immigrants

By Rebel News HELP REBEL NEWS INVESTIGATE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION Illegal immigrants with infectious diseases have been admitted to Canada. We have the documents to prove it. But we need your help to keep digging. Donate

Roxham Road, the border where it is illegal to cross, but anyone claiming political asylum can do so.

Since 2017, the number of illegal border crossings to enter Canada has exploded. People were pouring in by the thousands, fearing they would be deported by the Trump administration. Between 2017 and early 2019, more than 50,000 people illegally crossed into Canada.

To maintain our border, we must count the staff working 24 hours a day, not only at the borders, but also in the quarantine locations. In addition, there are the costs of food, electricity, water, transportation, lodging, etc. — and all this is paid for by the taxpayers!

This represents millions of dollars per year.

With the pandemic, this border was supposed to have stopped its operations, which has apparently not been the case.

The border recently reopened; we went to verify if Roxham Road was still in action. Our investigation showed how the place is under high surveillance. Several people asked us to leave, some called the police, and others even used intimidation!

We captured images of containers with large amounts of luggage. We talked to several people to get some information about what was going on in the area and even took some aerial pictures to get a better look.

Le chemin Roxham, cette frontière où il est illégal de traverser, mais que toute personne réclamant l’asile politique peut le faire.

Depuis 2017, le nombre de passages illégaux à la frontière pour entrer au Canada a explosé. Les gens affluaient par milliers, par peur d’être déportés par le gouvernement Trump en place. Entre 2017 et début 2019, plus de 50 000 personnes ont traversé illégalement au Canada.

Pour l’entretien de cette frontière, il nous faut compter le personnel travaillant 24 heures par jour, pas seulement aux frontières, mais également dans les endroits de quarantaine. De plus, s’ajoutent aux coûts, la nourriture, l’électricité, l’eau, le transport, l’hébergement, etc. — et tout cela, payé par les contribuables! Cela représente des millions de dollars par année.

Avec la pandémie, cette frontière était censée avoir arrêté d’opérer, ce qui n’a apparemment pas été le cas.

La frontière récemment rouverte; nous sommes allés vérifier si cette route était encore en action. Notre investigation a pu démontrer à quel point l’endroit est sous haute surveillance. Plusieurs personnes nous ont demandé de quitter, certains ont appelé la police, et d’autres ont même utilisé l’intimidation!

Nous avons capté des images de conteneurs avec de grandes quantités de bagages. Nous avons discuté avec plusieurs personnes afin de soutirer quelques informations sur tout ce qui se passait dans les environs et avons même pris des images aériennes afin de mieux voir ce qui en était.