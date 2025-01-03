Conservatives call for INQUIRY into Carbon Tax Carney

The Conservative Party of Canada is calling for an immediate investigation into Mark Carney's role as Chair of the Trudeau Government Task Force on Economic Growth and his connections to corporate giant Brookfield.

In a letter addressed to Joel Lightbound, Chair of the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology, Conservative MPs Rick Perkins, Michelle Rempel Garner, Bernard Généreux, and Jeremy Patzer described Carney's influence on federal policy and potential conflicts of interest.

Carney, described in the letter as the "ultimate Trudeau insider," has been accused of leveraging his positions to benefit corporations like Brookfield, where he holds a senior role.

Brookfield has reportedly lobbied the federal government for a $10 billion taxpayer-funded investment fund. The Conservatives allege that Carney's involvement raises questions about whether his personal financial interests and compensation have inspired his advocacy for policies that favour corporations at the expense of Canadian taxpayers.

The letter highlights concerns over the Liberal government's alleged favouritism toward Brookfield, particularly in light of policies that have driven up living costs, including carbon taxes and housing expenses. The Conservatives argue that Canadians deserve transparency about Carney's compensation package and whether his roles in the Trudeau government and Brookfield have resulted in improper gains.

The Conservatives are demanding that the Industry Committee immediately recall hearings under Standing Order 106.4 to review Carney's influence, Brookfield's lobbying activities, and the broader implications for government decision-making.

They propose summoning Carney and obtaining Brookfield's documentation related to his compensation.

"Canadians deserve to know how much cash this Trudeau insider is making off these costly conflicts of interest," the letter states, further accusing the Liberals of allowing "reckless inflationary spending" under Carney's advice.

The Conservatives also criticized the Trudeau government for what they call a lack of accountability and transparency, suggesting Carney's policies have disproportionately benefited wealthy corporate shareholders at the expense of average Canadians.