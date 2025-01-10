Convicted synagogue bomber 'no longer teaches' at Carleton University

A Paris synagogue bomber no longer has employment at Carleton University, reads a statement from the institution.

In October 1980, a bomb mounted on a motorcycle outside a Paris synagogue killed four passersby and injured 40 others.

French courts convicted Hassan Diab, a sociology professor with life in prison; he remains in Canada until further notice, reported the National Post.

“Hassan Diab is a former part-time contract instructor who taught a course at the university last fall,” the university confirmed yesterday.

As reported by Rebel News months ago, Hassan Diab taught “Social Justice in Action” to students in the fall, where he referenced his own extradition case in lectures.

Iddo Moed, Israel’s ambassador to Canada, condemned the decision by Carleton University to hire a convicted terrorist.

“To have him lecture and influence impressionable students, ostensibly on human rights, contributes to a toxic atmosphere that further marginalizes and victimizes Canadian Jewish students,” reads a National Post column by the ambassador.

B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish advocacy group, called on Carleton to fire him to no avail. They expressed their displeasure over social media.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs called on Justice Minister Arif Virani to extradite Diab to France for a second time. He refused to comment on whether Ottawa would oblige a second extradition request by the fellow democracy.

Diab was first extradited to France on November 14, 2014, where he spent the next three years in detention.

During that period, French investigating judges concluded the bomber was in Lebanon writing exams at the time of the attack. A handwritten note supposedly connecting him to the mass-casualty event was also dismissed as unreliable.

The French government then set Diab free, and he promptly returned to Canada.

However, the case was successfully appealed years later. At the time of the attack, Diab’s passport revealed entry and exit stamps to Spain, home to a dissident terror group that claimed responsibility for the synagogue bombing.

Prosecutors alleged the defendant was not in Beirut at the time, but in Spain, which his lawyers refuted.

Diab failed to appear before the French courts in April of 2023, when he was convicted on all charges with life imprisonment.

A warrant for his arrest remains active, though it is unclear if France requested Diab’s extradition. A Department of Justice spokesperson would not confirm if said request had been made, citing privacy concerns.