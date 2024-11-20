Rebel News exposes convicted terrorist bomber teaching at Carleton University

GUEST: Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie, from New York.

Tonight, Ezra Levant and the Rebel News billboard truck pay a visit to Carleton University in Ottawa to expose one of its faculty members: convicted terrorist bomber Hassan Diab.

It was the first major jihadist terrorist attack in France that set in motion decades of antisemitic terror. The bomb was set and timed for maximum carnage: right when the Jewish synagogue would finish its Friday night services and the attendees would come out onto the street. Luckily, the proceedings inside the synagogue ran late and, when the bomb blew up, 4 people, not 300, were killed. Still, a horrendous murder and tragedy for those who were killed and the dozens who were injured.

France in 1980 was a lot different from France in 2024. In 1980, it had yet to be colonized by jihadist migrants the way it is now. There was tremendous sympathy for the Jews — major labour unions stood in solidarity with them. The bombing was considered a tremendous failure on the part of the government and, in part, caused the replacement of the government at the time, as hundreds of thousands of Jews and those sympathetic to the victims of the bombing voted for the incoming French president.

That's the politics but the main thing is: who did it? According to French authorities, it's Hassan Diab, who, incredibly and bizarrely, came to Canada and got a job as a sociology professor at one of Canada's wokest institutions: Carleton University. It's a place where everything is done to coddle young minds and keep them safe from criticism or ideas they don't like — what they call "microaggressions." Except they seem perfectly alright with the microaggression of having a convicted terrorist working there.

Dr. Hassan Diab teaches the course "Social Justice in Action" in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. The course itself is not about scholarship, it's him pleading his case for why he shouldn't be extradited to France to face justice. The official readings include his homemade website, JusticeForHassanDiab.org.

There's an irony to calling the website "Justice for Diab" because justice was done. A French court heard the case but Diab refused to attend. It was a conviction in absentia with the evidence being put before the court.

Now, if this man wants to appeal his ruling, he should go and appeal it. By resisting extradition to France, he's not seeking justice, he's seeking to avoid justice! We don't know if there would be an appeal, we don't know if he would succeed in an appeal. All we know is that he refuses to start the process, and is fighting with every ounce to avoid that deportation. In the meantime, the City of Ottawa, the University of Carleton, the donors and the students have to live with a convicted synagogue bomber teaching there. It just shows you how far things have moved in this country.