Convoy protesters react to increasing enforcement at Ambassador Bridge
Police began warning of enforcement after Premier Ford placed Ontario in a state of emergency.
David Menzies hears reaction from Freedom Convoy protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, which links Canada to the United States, after police began increasing their enforcement efforts against the demonstration following Ontario Premier Doug Ford's declaration of a province-wide state of emergency yesterday.
To see all of our coverage of the Freedom Convoy, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.
