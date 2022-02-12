Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Convoy protesters react to increasing enforcement at Ambassador Bridge

Police began warning of enforcement after Premier Ford placed Ontario in a state of emergency.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 12, 2022

David Menzies hears reaction from Freedom Convoy protesters at the Ambassador Bridge, which links Canada to the United States, after police began increasing their enforcement efforts against the demonstration following Ontario Premier Doug Ford's declaration of a province-wide state of emergency yesterday.

Ontario Canada United States Michigan Convoy Reports
