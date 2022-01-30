Convoy to Canberra: Truckies on the road to freedom

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

A growing convoy of trucks and cars is on its way to Parliament House today.

Trucks from around the country are en route to Canberra as part of a convoy to protest against vaccine mandates.

I was on the ground at one of the meeting points near Wodonga, on the Victorian/New South Wales border where dozens of trucks and a massive convoy of cars departed early this morning.

The Victorians are on their way ! 👏... Official convoy to Canberra 2022 #Australia #moj_podsetnik pic.twitter.com/9pFRrCUmG8 — Hordearii (@Hordearii_72) January 30, 2022

The convoy is destined for the nation's capital in Canberra where they will gather from all parts of the country to make their voices heard.

Overnight Telegram channels exploded with messages of support as thousands of new members joined to show their messages of support for the truckies while others posted photos and videos of the convoy.

Let’s all support our Aussie truckies



I couldn’t get a truck but I’ve made up a FREEDOM TRAILER to tow along as a sign of support



I’ll be at Pheasants Nest from 7am on Monday with lots of FREEDOM signs if anyone wants them#ConvoyToCanberra #FredomConvoy2022 #freedomconvoy pic.twitter.com/E5I6GEZ5Tk — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) January 29, 2022

The convoy in Australia follows on from the trucker convoy happening in Canada where an enormous stream of vehicles is made its way to Ottawa to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cross-border vaccine mandate.

The mainstream media has done its best to ignore the massive number of protesters making their way to the capital in Canada and the Australian media will likely follow their lead.