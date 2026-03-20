Court shuts down Adamson BBQ owner's COVID fight

After a dramatic standoff, arrest, and years-long legal battle, Superior Court Justice Janet Leiper says Toronto officials acted within their powers, and the benefits to public health outweighed the risk to Adam Skelly’s business.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 20, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Cole Burston

Superior Court Justice Janet Leiper dismissed Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly’s constitutional challenge this week, ruling that public health’s takeover of his restaurant was not a ‘seizure’ as he claimed.

Following a four-day trial at the end of February, Justice Leiper ruled that the forcible shuttering of Skelly’s business did not violate his constitutional rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lieper, to protect the public from “serious risk of illness, hospitalization, and death,” both the city and province acted appropriately, reports the Toronto Star.

Adam Skelly first came under fire in November 2020 when his renowned barbecue business took a stand against indiscriminate, sweeping lockdown mandates. After a three-day standoff, Toronto Public Health deployed the tactical resources of the Toronto Police Service to shutter the BBQ joint and arrest Skelly.

For the crime of economic freedom, Skelly was fined, charged criminally, held in jail for 30 hours, and put out of business, permanently.

“The city and the province have raised basically no evidence to support that lockdowns were demonstrably justified,” Skelly said ahead of the proceedings. “When we deposed then-medical officer of health Eileen de Villa, she refused to provide the evidence supporting restaurant closures.”

This once celebrated spot – featured in Toronto Life’s 2017 “Best New Restaurants” – a popular destination for wood-fired smoked meats and hand-sliced brisket, is now no more.

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Rebel News has covered the Adamson Barbecue story from the very beginning — reporting live as police and bylaw officers shut down the restaurant, documenting Adam Skelly’s arrest, interviewing supporters on the ground, and gathering more than 30,000 signatures calling for fairness. What began as a small business owner defying lockdown orders has become a major court battle over government power and civil liberties — and now that the trial is underway, we’re there to report every key moment. While much of the mainstream media moved on, Rebel News has stayed committed to following the case through years of delays so Canadians can hear directly what’s being argued in court and what it means for their rights. Independent, boots-on-the-ground journalism takes real resources — so if you believe in open courts and truly independent reporting, please chip in to help us stay on this story until the very end.

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Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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