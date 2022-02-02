Coutts, Alberta trucker blockade from the inside: Kian Simone with Ezra Levant
Kian Simone, along with Syd Fizzard, are the Rebel News reporters on the ground with the truckers.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Kian Simone called in from the Coutts, Alberta blockade to catch up on what's been happening at the border.
Truckers have shut down the Canada-U.S. border in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy and are now being threatened by law enforcement. Follow along on this page for all of our breaking coverage.
